ChiNext Index Higher At Midday Wednesday
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 06, 2024 | 12:30 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) The ChiNext Index, tracking China's Nasdaq-style board of growth enterprises, went up 0.65 percent to 1,845.57 points in the morning session Wednesday.
The ChiNext Index, together with the Shenzhen Component Index and other indices, reflects the performance of stocks listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.
