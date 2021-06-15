ChiNext Index lower at midday Tuesday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :The ChiNext Index, tracking China's NASDAQ-style board of growth enterprises, lost 0.69 percent to 3,275.79 points in the morning session Tuesday.

The ChiNext Index, together with the Shenzhen Component Index and other indices, reflects the performance of stocks listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.