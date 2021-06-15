UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ChiNext Index Lower At Midday Tuesday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 hours ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 12:42 PM

ChiNext Index lower at midday Tuesday

The ChiNext Index, tracking China's NASDAQ-style board of growth enterprises, lost 0.69 percent to 3,275.79 points in the morning session Tuesday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :The ChiNext Index, tracking China's NASDAQ-style board of growth enterprises, lost 0.69 percent to 3,275.79 points in the morning session Tuesday.

The ChiNext Index, together with the Shenzhen Component Index and other indices, reflects the performance of stocks listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Shenzhen Shenzhen Stock Exchange Stocks

Recent Stories

Putin, Biden Should Start Talks With Interim Steps ..

44 seconds ago

Pakistani Taekwondos get silver medals at Asian Ch ..

17 minutes ago

China says 'no abnormality' in radiation levels ar ..

46 seconds ago

Pakistan records two weeks' lowest positive cases ..

47 seconds ago

Serbia and Kosovo resume long-running talks

49 seconds ago

Parliament's role important for promotion of democ ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.