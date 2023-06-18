Commissioner orders recovery of govt dues till June 30

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed has directed the Revenue Department to take appropriate steps and ensure full recovery of all government dues till June 30, 2023.

Chairing a meeting, she reviewed the recovery progress in the division and expressed dismay over slow recovery pace. She directed the assistant commissioner revenue to accelerate their efforts for ensure 100 per cent recovery of water charges, agriculture income tax and other dues.

She said that targets had already been assigned to all revenue officers and they should complete their assignments up to June 30.

She said the Punjab government had issued very clear instructions for ensure 100 per cent recovery of all government dues and stern action would be taken against negligent, lethargic and delinquent attitude of the recovery officers.

Additional Commissioner Revenue Tariq Niazi, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Faisalabad Abdullah Mehmood and others were also present in the meeting whereas deputy commissioners of Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot joined it through video-link.