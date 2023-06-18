UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Orders Recovery Of Govt Dues Till June 30

Faizan Hashmi Published June 18, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Commissioner orders recovery of govt dues till June 30

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed has directed the Revenue Department to take appropriate steps and ensure full recovery of all government dues till June 30, 2023.

Chairing a meeting, she reviewed the recovery progress in the division and expressed dismay over slow recovery pace. She directed the assistant commissioner revenue to accelerate their efforts for ensure 100 per cent recovery of water charges, agriculture income tax and other dues.

She said that targets had already been assigned to all revenue officers and they should complete their assignments up to June 30.

She said the Punjab government had issued very clear instructions for ensure 100 per cent recovery of all government dues and stern action would be taken against negligent, lethargic and delinquent attitude of the recovery officers.

Additional Commissioner Revenue Tariq Niazi, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Faisalabad Abdullah Mehmood and others were also present in the meeting whereas deputy commissioners of Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot joined it through video-link.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Faisalabad Government Of Punjab Water Agriculture Chiniot Jhang Progress Toba Tek Singh June All Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Special Olympics UAE begins its participation at S ..

Special Olympics UAE begins its participation at Special Olympics World Games Be ..

2 hours ago
 RTA completes construction of 7 footbridges spanni ..

RTA completes construction of 7 footbridges spanning 888m

2 hours ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi announces opening of PublisHer ch ..

Bodour Al Qasimi announces opening of PublisHer chapter in Republic of Korea

3 hours ago
 TDRA launches initiative to optimise FedNet with A ..

TDRA launches initiative to optimise FedNet with AI services

4 hours ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy launches report o ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy launches report on &#039;Dubai’s Venture Capi ..

4 hours ago
 UAE strongly condemns terrorist attack targeting s ..

UAE strongly condemns terrorist attack targeting school in Uganda

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.