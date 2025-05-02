Core inflation decelerates to 0.3 percent in April 2025

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) The core inflation measured by Consumer price Index (CPI) decelerated further to 0.3 percent during April 2025 as compared to 0.7 percent recorded during March 2025, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported on Friday.

According to PBS data, the CPI based inflation during the same month of last year (April 2024) was recorded at 17.3%.

On month-on-month basis, it decreased by 0.8% in April 2025 as compared to an increase of 0.9% in the previous month and a decrease of 0.4% in April 2024.

According to PBS data, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation urban, decreased to 0.5% on year-on-year basis in April 2025 as compared to 1.2% of the previous month and 19.4% in April 2024. On month-on-month basis, it decreased by 0.7% in April 2025 as compared to an increase of 0.8% in the previous and a decrease of 0.1% in April 2024.

CPI inflation rural, decreased by 0.1 on year-on-year basis in April 2025 as compared to no change measured in the previous month and 14.5% in April 2024. On month-on-month basis, it decreased by 1.0% in April 2025 as compared to an increase of 1.1% in the previous month and a decrease of 0.9% in April 2024.

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) inflation on YoY decreased by 3.2% in April 2025 as compared to decrease of 2.

3% a month earlier and 21.6% in April 2024. On MoM basis, it decreased by 1.7% in April 2025 as compared to a decrease of 0.1% a month earlier and a decrease of 0.7% in April 2024.

The Wholesale Price Index inflation on YoY basis decreased by 2.2% in April 2025 as compared to a decrease of 1.6% a month earlier and an increase of 13.9% in April 2024. On MoM basis, it decreased by 1.3% in April 2025 as compared to an increase of 0.3% in the previous month and a decrease of 0.7% of the corresponding month of last year i.e. April 2024.

The Core inflation measured by non-food non-energy for urban decreased to 7.4% on (YoY) basis in April 2025 as compared to 8.2% of the previous month and an increase of 13.1% in April 2024. On (MoM) basis, it increased by 1.3% in April 2025 as compared to 0.5% measured in the previous month and an increase of 2.1% in corresponding month of last year i.e. April, 2024

The core inflation measured by non-food non-energy for rural decreased to 9.0% on (YoY) basis in April 2025 as compared to 10.2% of the previous month and an increase of 19.3% in April 2024. On (MoM) basis, it increased by 0.9% in April 2025 as compared to an increase of 0.7% measured in the previous month and an increase of 2.0% in corresponding month of last year i.e. April 2024.