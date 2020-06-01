UrduPoint.com
CPI Inflation Falls To 8.2 Percent On YoY Basis

Mon 01st June 2020 | 02:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :The Consumer price Index (CPI) based monthly inflation decelerated to 8.2 percent on year-on-year (YoY) basis in May 2020, from 8.5 percent during April, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported Monday.

On month-on-month (MoM) basis, it however, increased by 0.3% in May as compared to an decrease of 0.8% in the previous month and an increase of 0.6% in May 2019.

According to PBS data, The Urban CPI inflation increased by 7.3% on year-on-year basis in May 2020 as compared to an increase of 7.7% in the previous month and 8.5% in May 2019. On month-on-month basis, it increased by 0.3% in May 2020 as compared to a decrease of 0.7% in the previous month and an increase of 0.7% in May 2019.

On the other hand, the Rural CPI inflation increased by 9.7% on year-on-year basis in May 2020 as compared to an increase of 9.8% in the previous month and 8.3% in May 2019. On month-on-month basis, it increased by 0.3% in May 2020 as compared to a decrease of 1.1% in the previous month and an increase of 0.5% in May 2019 Meanwhile, the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based inflation on YoY increased by 11.0% in May 2020 as compared to an increase of 9.3% a month earlier and an increase of 9.9% in May 2019. On MoM basis, it increased by 2.2% in May 2020 as compared to a decrease of 1.8% a month earlier and an increase of 0.6% in May 2019.

WPI inflation on YoY basis increased by 1.5% in May 2020 as compared to an increase of 4.9% a month earlier and an increase of 16.5% in May 2019. WPI inflation on MoM basis decreased by 2.1% in May 2020 as compared to a decrease of 2.

0% a month earlier and an increase of 1.2% in corresponding month of last year i.e. May 2019.

The Core inflation measured by non-food non-energy Urban CPI (Core NFNE) increased by 6.3% on (YoY) basis in May 2020 as compared to an increase of 6.4% in the previous month and 7.2% in May 2019. On (MoM) basis, it increased by 0.4% in May 2020 as compared to increase of 0.2% in previous month, and an increase of 0.5% in corresponding month of last year i.e. May 2019.

The Core inflation measured by non-food non-energy Rural CPI (Core NFNE) increased by 8.4% on (YoY) basis in May 2020 as compared to an increase of 8.5% in the previous month and 6.8% in May 2019. On (MoM) basis, it increased by 0.4% in May 2020 as compared to an increase of 0.3% in previous month, and an increase of 0.4% in corresponding month of last year i.e. May 2019.

The Core inflation, measured by 20% weighted trimmed mean Urban CPI (Core Trimmed) increased by 6.7% on (YoY) basis in May 2020 as compared to 6.7% in the previous month and by 7.3% in May 2019. On (MoM) basis, it increased by 0.4% in May 2020 as compared to a decrease of 0.2% in the previous month and an increase of 0.5% in corresponding month of last year i.e. May 2019.

The Core inflation, measured by 20% weighted trimmed mean Rural CPI (Core Trimmed) increased by 8.9% on (YoY) basis in May 2020 as compared to 9.3% in the previous month and by 7.2% in May 2019. On (MoM) basis, it increased by 0.5% in May 2020 as compared to a decrease of 0.6% in the previous month and an increase of 0.5% in corresponding month of last year i.e. May 2019.

