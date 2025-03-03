Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 March 2025
Sumaira FH Published March 03, 2025 | 09:25 AM
Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 3 March 2025, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.
Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 3rd March 2025. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.
|
Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|Australian Dollar (AUD)
|176.50 PKR
|178.75 PKR
|Bahrain Dinar (BHD)
|737.85 PKR
|745.85 PKR
|British Pound (GBP)
|353.50 PKR
|357.00 PKR
|Canadian Dollar (CAD)
|195.10 PKR
|197.50 PKR
|Chinese Yuan (CNY)
|37.59 PKR
|37.99 PKR
|Danish Krone (DKK)
|38.48 PKR
|38.88 PKR
|Euro (EUR)
|293.25 PKR
|296.00 PKR
|Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|35.62 PKR
|35.97 PKR
|Indian Rupee (INR)
|3.11 PKR
|3.20 PKR
|Japanese Yen (JPY)
|1.88 PKR
|1.94 PKR
|Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD)
|898.75 PKR
|908.25 PKR
|Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
|62.54 PKR
|63.14 PKR
|New Zealand Dollar (NZD)
|158.90 PKR
|160.90 PKR
|Norwegians Krone (NOK)
|24.81 PKR
|25.11 PKR
|Omani Riyal (OMR)
|722.15 PKR
|730.65 PKR
|Qatari Riyal (QAR)
|75.30 PKR
|76.00 PKR
|Saudi Riyal (SAR)
|74.30 PKR
|74.85 PKR
|Singapore Dollar (SGD)
|209.25 PKR
|211.25 PKR
|Swedish Krona (SEK)
|25.35 PKR
|25.65 PKR
|Swiss Franc (CHF)
|303.71 PKR
|306.51 PKR
|Thai Bhat (THB)
|8.13 PKR
|8.28 PKR
|U.S. Dollar (USD)
|280.10 PKR
|281.60 PKR
|UAE Dirham (AED)
|76.00 PKR
|76.65 PKR
The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.
Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.
You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2025
RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers
Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wishers
Sharjah Ruler continues to receive Ramadan well-wishers
Barcelona solidify position on top of LaLiga
Egypt condemns Israeli decision to stop entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza
Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers
Hamdan bin Mohammed joins National Guard personnel in Hatta for Iftar
Ajman Tourism Development Department highlights Ajman's diverse tourism scene at ..
Abu Dhabi Department of Energy rolls out phase two of LPG Safety Campaign
More Stories From Business
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 March 20251 minute ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 202532 minutes ago
-
CCP all set for groundbreaking of head office building16 hours ago
-
Commissioner inspects Ramazan bazaar17 hours ago
-
Pak- Uzbekistan agrees for achieving target of $1 billion bilateral trade: Ambassador Tukhtaev19 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 March 20251 day ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 March 20251 day ago
-
NCA students visit CTI for handmade carpet insights1 day ago
-
CTO outlines 20-point agenda to restore Lahore's beauty, address traffic challenges2 days ago
-
Alam Group of Companies, CND Clean Energy MoU at Solar Pakistan Exhibition2 days ago
-
Malaysia envoy visits Mirpur –CCI for negotiating economic, investment opportunities2 days ago
-
CCP conducts enter, search operation at transporters’ association over alleged price fixing2 days ago