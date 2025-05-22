Open Menu

JS Investments, Gohar Developers To Launch "JS Hotel REIT" In Hyderabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 22, 2025 | 02:20 PM

JS Investments, Gohar Developers to launch "JS Hotel REIT" in Hyderabad

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) JS Investments Limited (JSIL), Pakistan’s oldest private sector Asset Management and REIT Management Company licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), has partnered with Gohar Group of Companies, a leading real estate group, to officially launch JS Hotel REIT (JSHR), Pakistan’s first Shariah-compliant hybrid hotel REIT featuring a multinational, globally renowned hotel brand in Hyderabad, Sindh.

The fund is now open for investments from both local and international accredited investors. Interested individuals and institutions can reach out to JS Investments to explore participation

Following SECP’s regulatory approvals, JS Hotel REIT reaches a significant milestone with the signing of a strategic investment agreement. The Gohar Group of Companies, through its owners and partners, has joined as a founding strategic investor with an anchor commitment comprising both land and equity contributions.

Anchored by a 139-key premium hotel operated under a franchise model with a global hospitality brand, JS Hotel REIT brings institutional-grade real estate investment to Pakistan’s emerging hospitality sector. Designed with a forward-looking approach, the project incorporates environmentally responsible construction practices, supporting the growing demand for sustainable infrastructure in Pakistan’s urban centers.

CEO of JS Investments Limited Iffat Zehra Mankani stated that as the manager of Pakistan’s first hotel REIT, we are pleased to offer investors a professionally managed and regulated investment vehicle backed by international hospitality standards. This partnership supports our broader vision of creating new asset classes that contribute to Pakistan’s economic and infrastructure development.”

Hyderabad’s growing commercial activity and tourism has outpaced the city’s existing hospitality infrastructure. A premium international hotel brand, now under construction, is set to bridge this gap with world-class services for both business and leisure travelers.

Muhammad Hanif Gohar, Chairman of Gohar Developers, said,

“We are proud to collaborate with JS Investments on this pioneering project. By introducing a multinational brand to Hyderabad, we aim to deliver a landmark destination that supports the city’s growth and positions it as a hub for business and tourism, Gohar added.

