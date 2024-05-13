Open Menu

DPM Dar Invites Chinese Gezhouba Group To Expand Operation Under CPEC Phase-II

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Monday invited the Chinese Gezhouba Group to expand its operation in Pakistan under the second phase of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

"Under the Phase-II of CPEC, Pakistan offers generous incentives to Chinese investors which the Gezhouba Group can use to expand its business footprints in Pakistan," he said while talking to the Chairman of Gezhouba Group in Beijing.

The Gezhouba Group is a subsidiary of Energy China, which is China’s leading company undertaking multiple power generation projects in Pakistan, a press release issued by the Foreign Office said.

The Deputy PM expressed condolences to the Chairman at the tragic incident in Shangla in which five Chinese and one Pakistani national were martyred.

He expressed Pakistan’s firm resolve to bring the perpetrators of this heinous attack to justice and to assure fool-proof security of Chinese nationals in Pakistan.

Noting the contribution of Gezhouba Group to Pakistan’s economic development, the Deputy PM underscored that Pakistan needed to further expand its power generation capacity in renewable and hydel sectors for which Gezhouba Group can play a leading role.

The Chairman thanked Pakistan for taking effective steps to ensure the security of Chinese nationals in Pakistan and expressed firm resolve that the company would timely complete all its projects in Pakistan and would further expand operations to new areas of cooperation.

More Stories From Business