Dr. Shah Khan Appointed Chief (Admin Pool), FBR

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 05, 2022 | 07:17 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has appointed Dr. Shah Khan, a BS-20 officer of Inland Revenue Services (IRS), as Chief (Admin Pool), FBR (HQ), Islamabad.

According to the FBR notification issued here on Tuesday, he has assumed the charge of the post.

FBR also informed that Abdul Hameed Anjum Arayn, a BS-20 Officer, has taken over the charge of Director, Directorate of Law, Karachi.

