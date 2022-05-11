UrduPoint.com

East China's Zhejiang Sees Robust Foreign Trade In Jan.-April

Faizan Hashmi Published May 11, 2022 | 04:41 PM

East China's Zhejiang sees robust foreign trade in Jan.-April

The foreign trade value of eastern China's Zhejiang Province rose 19.3 percent year on year to 1.43 trillion yuan (about 212.5 billion U.S. dollars) in the first four months of this year, according to Hangzhou Customs on Wednesday

HANGZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :The foreign trade value of eastern China's Zhejiang Province rose 19.3 percent year on year to 1.43 trillion Yuan (about 212.5 billion U.S. Dollars) in the first four months of this year, according to Hangzhou Customs on Wednesday.

Of the total, exports exceeded one trillion yuan, up 23 percent year on year, while imports grew by 10 percent to 381.6 billion yuan.

Statistics show that since March 2020, Zhejiang's foreign trade has maintained year-on-year growth for 26 consecutive months.

From January to April, Zhejiang's foreign trade with the top three trading partners, the European Union, the United States and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, registered an increase of 24.

1 percent, 25.6 percent and 15.9 percent respectively, accounting for 45 percent of the province's total.

Meanwhile, the province's imports and exports to the markets of Belt and Road countries and member countries under the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership rose by 24.2 percent and 10.5 percent, respectively.

In the first four months, there were 82,000 enterprises engaging in foreign trade business in Zhejiang, an increase of 6.5 percent from the same period in the previous year. The foreign trade value of private enterprises in the province reached 1.1 trillion yuan during the period, an increase of 24 percent year on year and accounting for 77 percent of the province's total.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports Business China European Union Road Hangzhou Same United States January March April 2020 Market From Top Asia Billion

Recent Stories

Khawaja Asif hints at general elections before app ..

Khawaja Asif hints at general elections before appointment of new COAS

8 seconds ago
 15 people killed in tragic road accident on Indus ..

15 people killed in tragic road accident on Indus Highway

2 minutes ago
 Kremlin Says Possibility of Sweden, Finland Joinin ..

Kremlin Says Possibility of Sweden, Finland Joining NATO Subject to Careful Anal ..

3 minutes ago
 Corruption charges against Imran must be taken to ..

Corruption charges against Imran must be taken to logical end: Latif

3 minutes ago
 Ministry proposes to revise seed cotton interventi ..

Ministry proposes to revise seed cotton intervention price to Rs 6000 per 40 kg

3 minutes ago
 Child dies after drinking poisonous milk

Child dies after drinking poisonous milk

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.