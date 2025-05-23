Open Menu

Edible Oil Including Soyabean, Palm Oil Grew 24.78% And 139.82%

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 23, 2025 | 01:00 PM

Edible oil including soyabean, palm oil grew 24.78% and 139.82%

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) Edible oil including palm oil and soyabean into the country during last 10 months of current financial year grew by 24.78 per cent and 139.82 per cent as compared to the imports of the corresponding period of the last year.

During the period from July-April, 2024-25 over 2.750 million tons of palm oil valued at $2.870 billion were imported as compared to the imports of 2.498 million tons worth of $2.300 billion of the same period of the last year, according the data of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

Meanwhile, 262,001 metric tons of soyabean oil worth of $279.626 million were also imported during the period under review to fulfill the local requirements of edible oil as compared to the imports of 108,205 metric tons valued at $116.600 million o the same period of the last year, it added.

During the month of April about 260,907 metric tons of palm oil valued at 289.078 million were imported as compared to the imports of 235,093 metric tons worth of $216.103 million of the same month of the last year, the data revealed.

On year on year basis, the import of palm oil grew by 37.93 per cent in April 2025 as compared to the imports of the same month of the last year, it added.

On the other hand 24,347 metric tons of soyabean valued at $28.498 million during the period under review as compared to imports of 500 metric tons valued at $530,000 of the same period of the last year.

Meanwhile, the food group exports from the country during the last 10 months of the current financial year decreased by 1.04 per cent, whereas food imports grew by 0.56 per cent as compared to the imports and exports of the corresponding period of the last year.

During the period from July-April, 2024-25, the food commodities valued at $6.164 billion were exported as compared to the exports of $6.229 billion of the same period of the last year.

Meanwhile, food commodities worth of $6.855 billion were imported during 10 months of the current financial year as compared to the imports of $6.817 billion of the same period of the last year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

UAE delegation attends 15th BRICS Trade Ministers ..

UAE delegation attends 15th BRICS Trade Ministers Meeting in Brazil

3 minutes ago
 DoH, OECD to advance regulatory excellence in Abu ..

DoH, OECD to advance regulatory excellence in Abu Dhabi’s healthcare sector

18 minutes ago
 SUTSNAX unveils world-class R&D & Testing Lab at S ..

SUTSNAX unveils world-class R&D & Testing Lab at SRTIP

33 minutes ago
 Pension payments for May to be disbursed Tuesday: ..

Pension payments for May to be disbursed Tuesday: GPSSA

2 hours ago
 UAE participates in meeting of GCC Housing Ministe ..

UAE participates in meeting of GCC Housing Ministers in Kuwait

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 May 2025

4 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 May 2025

4 hours ago
 UN Chief strongly condemns killing of Israeli dipl ..

UN Chief strongly condemns killing of Israeli diplomats in US capital

11 hours ago
 'Make it in the Emirates' concludes with new indus ..

'Make it in the Emirates' concludes with new industrial projects valued over AED ..

13 hours ago
 Iraq announces killing of terrorists in airstrike ..

Iraq announces killing of terrorists in airstrike north of Baghdad

13 hours ago
 Fresh bread returns to Gaza for first time in over ..

Fresh bread returns to Gaza for first time in over two months

13 hours ago
 UAE delivers key address for Arab Health Ministers ..

UAE delivers key address for Arab Health Ministers Council at World Health Assem ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Business