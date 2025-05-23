Edible Oil Including Soyabean, Palm Oil Grew 24.78% And 139.82%
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 23, 2025 | 01:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) Edible oil including palm oil and soyabean into the country during last 10 months of current financial year grew by 24.78 per cent and 139.82 per cent as compared to the imports of the corresponding period of the last year.
During the period from July-April, 2024-25 over 2.750 million tons of palm oil valued at $2.870 billion were imported as compared to the imports of 2.498 million tons worth of $2.300 billion of the same period of the last year, according the data of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.
Meanwhile, 262,001 metric tons of soyabean oil worth of $279.626 million were also imported during the period under review to fulfill the local requirements of edible oil as compared to the imports of 108,205 metric tons valued at $116.600 million o the same period of the last year, it added.
During the month of April about 260,907 metric tons of palm oil valued at 289.078 million were imported as compared to the imports of 235,093 metric tons worth of $216.103 million of the same month of the last year, the data revealed.
On year on year basis, the import of palm oil grew by 37.93 per cent in April 2025 as compared to the imports of the same month of the last year, it added.
On the other hand 24,347 metric tons of soyabean valued at $28.498 million during the period under review as compared to imports of 500 metric tons valued at $530,000 of the same period of the last year.
Meanwhile, the food group exports from the country during the last 10 months of the current financial year decreased by 1.04 per cent, whereas food imports grew by 0.56 per cent as compared to the imports and exports of the corresponding period of the last year.
During the period from July-April, 2024-25, the food commodities valued at $6.164 billion were exported as compared to the exports of $6.229 billion of the same period of the last year.
Meanwhile, food commodities worth of $6.855 billion were imported during 10 months of the current financial year as compared to the imports of $6.817 billion of the same period of the last year.
