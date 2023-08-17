Emirates and Air Canada Expand Codeshare Partnership to Flights to and from Montréal

Emirates announces that its codeshare partnership with Air Canada has extended to include flights to and from Montréal, following the launch of services to Québec’s largest city in July

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) : Emirates announces that its codeshare partnership with Air Canada has extended to include flights to and from Montréal, following the launch of services to Québec’s largest city in July. Emirates customers will now be able to plan travel between 11 of the most popular domestic points beyond Montréal and destinations on Emirates’s expansive network, utilising the services of both airlines conveniently on a single ticket.

The expanded network of Canadian points included in the codeshare partnership between Emirates and Air Canada now extends to 11 destinations via Montréal, with an additional 69 points accessible from the gateway, on an interline basis.

Tickets are available via emirates.com and preferred travel agencies.

The codeshare partnership between Emirates and Air Canada enables customers to enjoy flexibility and choice with smooth connections via Canada’s two largest cities to points such as Halifax, Edmonton, Ottawa and Calgary - perfect for leisure and business travellers or those visiting family or friends. From Toronto, Emirates’ customers can travel to 19 points whilst enjoying codeshare benefits, and an extra 100, made possible through an interline arrangement.

Customers travelling from Canadian cities can easily connect to Emirates’ services in Montréal or Toronto to travel to exciting destinations across Asia, Africa and the middle East, via the airline’s hub in Dubai.

On its flights to and from Toronto, Emirates offers daily services to Dubai, onboard its popular flagship A380 aircraft. The world’s largest international airline also operates seven weekly flights between Montréal and Dubai, utilising its other widebody aircraft - the Boeing 777 - enabling passengers to plan their travel itineraries to global destinations, with seamless connectivity.

Travellers with itineraries on Emirates’ flights can plan their entire trip on a single-ticket and take advantage of hassle-free flight benefits including the airline’s baggage allowance, in addition to convenient bag check-through to the final destination.*

Furthermore, members of Emirates’ frequent flyer programme, Emirates Skywards, can look forward to earning and redeeming miles on flights of both airlines, courtesy of the partnership.