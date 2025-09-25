PSX, SECP sing MoU to enhance oversight of capital markets

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) The Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited (PSX) and the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) have entered into a strategic partnership to enhance oversight of the capital markets through a signed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).

The agreement would grant the SECP direct access to PSX’s New Surveillance System, according to PSX press release received here Thursday.

This integration will enable the SECP to conduct smarter, faster, and more secure market surveillance, leveraging the same advanced technology used by PSX. The collaboration marks a major step forward in strengthening regulatory coordination and ensuring a fair and transparent market for all participants.

The New Surveillance System, which is acquired by PSX from Shenzhen Stock Exchange, China as a module of New Trading System, was launched in May 2023 in line with PSX’s objective to upgrade and enhance its technological capacity and functionality to bring PSX at par with other stock exchanges around the world.

It is a state-of-the-art and advanced surveillance system, which will now be accessed by SECP under the uniform arrangements with PSX. A robust surveillance system is a prerequisite for a fair and transparent securities market.

The signing of this MOU is a continuation of the shared vision between PSX and SECP to align Pakistan’s capital market infrastructure with global standards. Both organizations acknowledged the contributions of their respective teams and the support from Shenzhen Stock Exchange, China, whose cooperation has been instrumental throughout the development and implementation phases.

This partnership sets the stage for deeper integration and enhanced regulatory coordination, paving the way for a more transparent and resilient capital market ecosystem in Pakistan.