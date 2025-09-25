Open Menu

Rupee Gains 02 Paisa Against US Dollar

Muhammad Irfan Published September 25, 2025 | 07:24 PM

Rupee gains 02 paisa against US Dollar

The Rupee on Thursday appreciated by 02 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 281.40 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 281.42

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) The Rupee on Thursday appreciated by 02 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 281.40 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 281.42.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 282.5 and Rs 282.55, respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by Rs 1.

39 to close at Rs 330.24 against the last day’s closing of Rs 331.63, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen came down by 01 paisa to close at Rs 1.89, whereas a decrease Rs1.26 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 378.18 compared to the previous day's closing of Rs 379.44.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal remained stagnant to close at Rs 76.61 and Rs 75.02 respectively.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

EMSTEEL launches ‘TrueGreen’ value proposition ..

EMSTEEL launches ‘TrueGreen’ value proposition to empower sustainable constr ..

10 minutes ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Deputy Prime Minis ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Deputy Prime Minister of Vietnam

10 minutes ago
 Dubai named one of world’s top four FinTech hubs ..

Dubai named one of world’s top four FinTech hubs, driven by DIFC’s initiativ ..

40 minutes ago
 Nasdaq Dubai welcomes Arada’s $450 million overs ..

Nasdaq Dubai welcomes Arada’s $450 million oversubscribed Sukuk

55 minutes ago
 Angelina Jolie says she No longer recognizes the U ..

Angelina Jolie says she No longer recognizes the U.S.

1 hour ago
 FBR clarifies Tax form changes ahead of Sept 30 de ..

FBR clarifies Tax form changes ahead of Sept 30 deadline

1 hour ago
UAE Media Council warns against misuse of AI in ha ..

UAE Media Council warns against misuse of AI in harmful content

2 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives guests, part ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives guests, participants of 2nd Social Care Fo ..

2 hours ago
 Rupee gains 02 paisa against US Dollar

Rupee gains 02 paisa against US Dollar

30 seconds ago
 Punjab unveils first integrated financing strategy ..

Punjab unveils first integrated financing strategy to tackle SDGs, climate chall ..

31 seconds ago
 Senate Committee lauds NUST’s role in driving in ..

Senate Committee lauds NUST’s role in driving innovation and national developm ..

33 seconds ago
 PSX, SECP sing MoU to enhance oversight of capital ..

PSX, SECP sing MoU to enhance oversight of capital markets

34 seconds ago

More Stories From Business