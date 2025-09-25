Rupee gains 02 paisa against US Dollar

The Rupee on Thursday appreciated by 02 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 281.40 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 281.42

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) The Rupee on Thursday appreciated by 02 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 281.40 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 281.42.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 282.5 and Rs 282.55, respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by Rs 1.

39 to close at Rs 330.24 against the last day’s closing of Rs 331.63, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen came down by 01 paisa to close at Rs 1.89, whereas a decrease Rs1.26 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 378.18 compared to the previous day's closing of Rs 379.44.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal remained stagnant to close at Rs 76.61 and Rs 75.02 respectively.