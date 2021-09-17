EU Commission Says Studying Lawmakers' Letter Urging Probe Into Gazprom Over Price Hike

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) The European Commission confirmed on Friday that they received a letter from members of European Parliament asking the body to look into the possibility of Gazprom having a role in gas price hikes, and will reply in due course.

More than forty members of the European Parliament co-signed and sent a letter to the European Commission asking for an investigation into a recent increase in gas prices on the EU market and the possible role of the EU's main gas supplier, Gazprom.

"Regarding the letter, I can confirm we have received it and we will reply in due course, at this stage there is nothing more I can add," Arianna Podesta, coordinating spokeswoman of the European Commission, said during a midday briefing.

The commission is monitoring gas prices in member states' fuel markets on a regular basis. The local price increase ultimately stems from global demand rising during the post-pandemic recovery, spokeswoman of the European Commission, Vivian Loonela, said when asked about a hypothetical connection between high gas prices in the bloc and Gazprom.

Natural gas prices have been rallying the past few months, as in July the price was $3.6 per million British Thermal Unit (MMBtu), and within two months the price increased by 45.5% on average, reaching $ 5.2 per (MMBtu). The spread in the gas price per MMBtu is on average $1.6 between July and September.