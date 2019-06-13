EU Energy Chief Says Hopes to Continue Talks on Gas Transit With Novak in September

Maros Sefcovic, the European Commission's vice-president in charge of the Energy Union, said Thursday he was hoping to meet Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak again, in September, and continue their talks on gas transit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) Maros Sefcovic, the European Commission's vice-president in charge of the Energy Union, said Thursday he was hoping to meet Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak again, in September , and continue their talks on gas transit.

"Thank you for this meeting and for constructive approach.

It was a very informative meeting, we discussed a broad range of topics and important questions. I hope we will meet in September ... We will continue our talks by phone over the summer and when we personally meet in September," Sefcovic said after talks with Novak in Moscow.

Sefcovic added that Ukraine and Baltic states would be informed about the results of the meeting.