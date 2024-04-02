Exchange Rates For Currency Notes
Faizan Hashmi Published April 02, 2024 | 10:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 281.29275.22
GBP 352.82 345.19
EUR 301.89 295.91
JPY 1.85391.8138
SAR 75.00 73.38
AED 76.60 74.93
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 5.
44322
LIBOR 3M 5.55984
LIBOR 6M 5.64607
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD277.23276.15274.36272.58270.07267.51264.51
EUR 297.68 296.74295.17293.63291.34288.97283.13
GBP 347.73346.41344.23342.03338.96 335.84332.15
APP/msq
