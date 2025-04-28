FBR Chief Directs Officials To Bring Transparency, Increase Revenue
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 28, 2025 | 10:42 PM
Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Rashid Mahmood Langrial has directed the tax officials to utilize all their capabilities to bring transparency in work and increase revenue
He has issued these directives while addressing a video conference with tax officials on Monday.
Following the directives of the Chairman FBR, a special meeting was held at the Regional Tax Office Peshawar under the chairmanship of Chief Commissioner Yasir Ali in which all Zonal Commissioners and Additional Commissioners participated.
On this occasion, the Chief Commissioner said that the plan prepared by the Chairman FBR and Member IR Appraiser to increase revenue should be implemented in letter and spirit.
He said that an automated system has been introduced at the regional level to check the performance and integrity of the officers.
