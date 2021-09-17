FCCI associate class election held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Associate class of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) elected during annual election for 2021-22 here on Thursday.

According to unofficial results, 17 candidates participated in the annual election for 7 seats of associate class.

Out of them, Atif Munir, Zeeshan Akram, Mian Abdul Waheed, Sana Ullah Niazi, Chaudhary Khadim Hussain, Muhammad Zafar Iqbal and Ghulam Hussain were elected as members of associate class FCCI.

Member of the FCCI election commission Engineer Rizwan Ashraf said that total 1,215 out of 3,052 voters cast their votes for associate class while 41 votes were cancelled. The contesting candidate including Atif Munir of M/s Abdullah Mahad Ampex got 995 votes, Zeeshan Akram of M/s Zeeshan Akram Yarn Broker 976 votes, Mian Abdul Waheed of M/s Halk International 974 votes, Sana Ullah Niazi of M/s Hameed Traders 947 votes, Chaudhary Khadim Hussain of M/s Maan Weaving Factory 947 votes, Muhammad Zafar Iqbal of M/s Bolossom Enterprizes 968 votes, Ghulam Hussain of M/s GH Traders 911 votes, Zeeshan Riaz of M/s Z International Traders 170 votes, Malik Manzoor Maqbool of M/s Alfalah Hosiery 226 votes, Noor ul Huda Butt of M/s Butt Jee Barbar Store 162 votes, Rana Muhammad Aslam of M/s Zam Zam International 166 votes, Muhammad Tayyab of M/s Tayyab Brothers 221 votes, Tariq Javed of M/s Arshaman Manpower Bureau 145 votes, Muhammad Ejaz Ashraf of M/s Al Ejaz International 128 votes, Kashif Majeed of M/s Arshaman Travels and Tours 20 votes, Muhammad Inam Ullah Khan of M/s Khan Corporation 20 votes and Muhammad Boota of M/s North Star Enterprizes got 45 votes.

Seven members of corporate class including Dr. Khurram Tariq of M/s. Kay & Emms (Pvt.) Ltd, Imran Mahmood of M/s Aspen Trade International, Abrar Ahmad Khan of M/s Sunder Plast (Pvt.) Ltd, Muhammad Bilal Tahir of M/s Suzuki Burj Motors, Haji Abdul Rauf of M/s Taibah Industries (Registered), Muhammad Azhar of M/s ABCO Technical (Pvt.) Ltd and Shakeel Ahmad of M/s Data Hajvery Sizing Industries were elected on Wednesday while Farah Haris had already been elected uncontested on one reserved seat for females.

The polling for election of president, senior vice president and vice president seats will be held on September 22 and for this purpose, nomination papers will be received up to September 18 (Saturday) and their scrutiny will be conducted on September 20 (Monday).

Members of FCCI executive committee are eligible to contest top slots of the chamber and official announcement of FCCI election results will be made during its annual general meeting on September 30, FCCI spokesman said.