Open Menu

Federal Minister For Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan Stresses For Strengthening US-Pakistan Economic Ties

Umer Jamshaid Published December 10, 2024 | 11:05 PM

Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan stresses for strengthening US-Pakistan economic ties

Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan on Tuesday stressed the need for strengthening United States and Pakistan economic ties for boosting trade and investment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan on Tuesday stressed the need for strengthening United States and Pakistan economic ties for boosting trade and investment.

He held a meeting with a delegation from the Pakistan American business Forum (PABF) at the Ministry of Commerce, said a press release issued here.

The discussions centered on enhancing bilateral trade and investment between Pakistan and the United States, as well as fostering greater cooperation in emerging sectors such as IT and services.

The minister emphasized Pakistan’s strong commitment to building better relations with the United States under the new administration.

He highlighted ongoing efforts related to the renewal of the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) and the Pakistan-U.S. Trade and Investment Framework Agreement (TIFA).

Jam noted that Pakistan is engaged in frequent dialogues with the U.

S. side, working actively through trade and investment officers to strengthen economic ties.

The PABF delegation shared their optimism about the future of trade relations with the U.S., noting that the upcoming U.S. administration is highly pro-business.

The delegation emphasized that Pakistan has significant opportunities to excel in bilateral trade and capitalize on the growing demand for services, technology, and innovation.

The delegation also expressed their willingness to actively support efforts aimed at expanding trade and improving the investment climate between the two nations.

The minister concluded the meeting by reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to working closely with the private sector and international partners to unlock the full potential of trade and investment, further solidifying the economic partnership between Pakistan and the United States.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Business United States Commerce From Agreement

Recent Stories

UNICEF Pakistan Advisory Council launched to drive ..

UNICEF Pakistan Advisory Council launched to drive collective action for child r ..

7 minutes ago
 EU to consider 'measures' over Georgia protest cra ..

EU to consider 'measures' over Georgia protest crackdown

22 minutes ago
 Turkey braces for surge of Syrian refugees heading ..

Turkey braces for surge of Syrian refugees heading home

22 minutes ago
 SSP holds meeting with all investigation officers, ..

SSP holds meeting with all investigation officers, duty officers, head muharars

22 minutes ago
 All evidence available against PTI for creating un ..

All evidence available against PTI for creating unrest on May 9: Minister for De ..

22 minutes ago
 Macron aims to pick new French PM 'within 48 hours ..

Macron aims to pick new French PM 'within 48 hours'

22 minutes ago
Workshop held to enhance police officers' skills, ..

Workshop held to enhance police officers' skills, improve communication

23 minutes ago
 170 Pakistani pilgrims moved from Syria to Lebanon ..

170 Pakistani pilgrims moved from Syria to Lebanon as evacuation efforts intensi ..

50 minutes ago
 District admin's efforts paid off as no dengue cas ..

District admin's efforts paid off as no dengue case reports in Islamabad

50 minutes ago
 Around 350 Pakistani nationals including zaireen c ..

Around 350 Pakistani nationals including zaireen cross Syria-Lebanon border

50 minutes ago
 Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senato ..

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chairs me ..

49 minutes ago
 Two killed, one injured in road accident

Two killed, one injured in road accident

54 minutes ago

More Stories From Business