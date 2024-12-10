- Home
- Business
- News
- Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan stresses for strengthening US-Pakistan economic ties
Federal Minister For Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan Stresses For Strengthening US-Pakistan Economic Ties
Umer Jamshaid Published December 10, 2024 | 11:05 PM
Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan on Tuesday stressed the need for strengthening United States and Pakistan economic ties for boosting trade and investment
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan on Tuesday stressed the need for strengthening United States and Pakistan economic ties for boosting trade and investment.
He held a meeting with a delegation from the Pakistan American business Forum (PABF) at the Ministry of Commerce, said a press release issued here.
The discussions centered on enhancing bilateral trade and investment between Pakistan and the United States, as well as fostering greater cooperation in emerging sectors such as IT and services.
The minister emphasized Pakistan’s strong commitment to building better relations with the United States under the new administration.
He highlighted ongoing efforts related to the renewal of the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) and the Pakistan-U.S. Trade and Investment Framework Agreement (TIFA).
Jam noted that Pakistan is engaged in frequent dialogues with the U.
S. side, working actively through trade and investment officers to strengthen economic ties.
The PABF delegation shared their optimism about the future of trade relations with the U.S., noting that the upcoming U.S. administration is highly pro-business.
The delegation emphasized that Pakistan has significant opportunities to excel in bilateral trade and capitalize on the growing demand for services, technology, and innovation.
The delegation also expressed their willingness to actively support efforts aimed at expanding trade and improving the investment climate between the two nations.
The minister concluded the meeting by reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to working closely with the private sector and international partners to unlock the full potential of trade and investment, further solidifying the economic partnership between Pakistan and the United States.
Recent Stories
UNICEF Pakistan Advisory Council launched to drive collective action for child r ..
EU to consider 'measures' over Georgia protest crackdown
Turkey braces for surge of Syrian refugees heading home
SSP holds meeting with all investigation officers, duty officers, head muharars
All evidence available against PTI for creating unrest on May 9: Minister for De ..
Macron aims to pick new French PM 'within 48 hours'
Workshop held to enhance police officers' skills, improve communication
170 Pakistani pilgrims moved from Syria to Lebanon as evacuation efforts intensi ..
District admin's efforts paid off as no dengue case reports in Islamabad
Around 350 Pakistani nationals including zaireen cross Syria-Lebanon border
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chairs me ..
Two killed, one injured in road accident
More Stories From Business
-
FBR withdraws draft notification on Baggage Rules amid misinterpretation4 seconds ago
-
Business community’s problems to be solved on priority basis: Sania Hameed54 minutes ago
-
SAARC delegation meets Commerce minister to strengthen regional trade49 minutes ago
-
Pakistan should develop its foundry, allied engineering sectors on modern scientific lines: Dr. Miro ..49 minutes ago
-
Private sector must be encouraged to provide houses at affordable rates: Mian Adrees49 minutes ago
-
5th Edition of Pak-America Business Summit held49 minutes ago
-
World stock markets mixed as rate calls loom, geopolitics weighs1 hour ago
-
Rana Tanveer meets Uzbekistan’s Deputy Minister for Agriculture3 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Afghanistan crucial for each other, says Special Assistant to KP CM on Commerce and Indust ..3 hours ago
-
SECP Appellate Bench handled 314 appeals till date during 20245 hours ago
-
Parliamentary Secretary visits USC head office to discuss operations, future plans7 hours ago
-
Rupee sheds 08 pasia against dollar5 hours ago