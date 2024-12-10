Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan stresses for strengthening US-Pakistan economic ties

Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan on Tuesday stressed the need for strengthening United States and Pakistan economic ties for boosting trade and investment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan on Tuesday stressed the need for strengthening United States and Pakistan economic ties for boosting trade and investment.

He held a meeting with a delegation from the Pakistan American business Forum (PABF) at the Ministry of Commerce, said a press release issued here.

The discussions centered on enhancing bilateral trade and investment between Pakistan and the United States, as well as fostering greater cooperation in emerging sectors such as IT and services.

The minister emphasized Pakistan’s strong commitment to building better relations with the United States under the new administration.

He highlighted ongoing efforts related to the renewal of the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) and the Pakistan-U.S. Trade and Investment Framework Agreement (TIFA).

Jam noted that Pakistan is engaged in frequent dialogues with the U.

S. side, working actively through trade and investment officers to strengthen economic ties.

The PABF delegation shared their optimism about the future of trade relations with the U.S., noting that the upcoming U.S. administration is highly pro-business.

The delegation emphasized that Pakistan has significant opportunities to excel in bilateral trade and capitalize on the growing demand for services, technology, and innovation.

The delegation also expressed their willingness to actively support efforts aimed at expanding trade and improving the investment climate between the two nations.

The minister concluded the meeting by reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to working closely with the private sector and international partners to unlock the full potential of trade and investment, further solidifying the economic partnership between Pakistan and the United States.