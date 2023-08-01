Open Menu

Federal Minister For Planning Development And Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal Inaugurates Three Centers Of Excellence

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 01, 2023 | 09:53 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal inaugurated three centers of excellence have been started which include National Center for Manufacturing (NCM), National Center for Quantum Computing (NCQC) and National Center for Nanoscience and Nanotechnology (NCNN).

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal was the chief guest at the launching ceremony.

Deputy Speaker of National Assembly Zahid Akram Durrani, Secretary of Ministry of Planning Syed Zafar Ali Shah, Vice Chancellors of Universities and senior officials of various ministries participated in the ceremony.

These centers would be established in different universities in Pakistan. Among them are National Center for Quantum Computing Lahore University of Management Sciences Lahore, Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology University of Engineering and Technology, Karachi and Institute of Computer Science, University of Engineering and Technology Lahore.

Speaking at the event, the Federal Minister for Planning said that the government is establishing these centers to equip the youth for the upcoming challenges, while he said that to achieve success in the future, we have to go over the technology of the future.

The Federal Minister also emphasized the importance of investing in emerging to increase the competitiveness of the country's youth and to face the challenges of the future.

Secretary Ministry of Planning, Syed Zafar Ali Shah, highlighting the initiatives initiated under the Ministry of Planning, said that the establishment of these centers had a positive impact on the economic situation of Pakistan, while he said that the Ministry of Planning has continued these projects.

It should be noted that in 2017, Ministry of Planning launched 7 centers including National Center of Robotics and Automation, National Center of Artificial Intelligence, National Center for Cyber ??Security, Cloud Computing, National Center for GIS Space Applications and National Center for Includes Livestock Breeding, Genetics and Genomics.

