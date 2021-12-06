KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Monday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 06 12 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0699% PA 0.6801% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.0178% PA 0.7678% PA

For 12 months 0.2059% PA 1.0809% PA

For 2 Years 0.2059% PA 1.5809% PA

For 3 Years 0.2059% PA 1.8309% PA

For 4 years 0.2059% PA 2.0809% PA

For 5 years 0.2059% PA 2.2059% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 06 12 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1526% PA 0.5974% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.0468% PA 0.7968% PA

For 12 Months 0.4130% PA 1.2880% PA

For 2 Years 0.4130% PA 1.7880% PA

For 3 Years 0.

4130% PA 2.0380% PA

For 4 years 0.4130% PA 2.2880% PA

For 5 years 0.4130% PA 2.4130% PA

EURO VALUE 06 12 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.3500% PA 1.1000% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.3040% PA 1.0540% PA

For 12 Months 0.2483% PA 1.1233% PA

For 2 Years 0.2483% PA 1.6233% PA

For 3 Years 0.2483% PA 1.8733% PA

For 4 years 0.2483% PA 2.1233% PA

For 5 years 0.2483% PA 2.2483% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 06 12 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1763% PA 0.5737% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1998% PA 0.5502% PA

For 12 Months 0.2030% PA 0.6720% PA

For 2 Years 0.2030% PA 1.1720% PA

For 3 Years 0.2030% PA 1.4220% PA

For 4 Years 0.2030% PA 1.6720% PA

For 5 years 0.2030% PA 1.7970% PA