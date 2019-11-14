(@imziishan)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Thursday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 14-11-19

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 1.6593% PA 2.4093% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 1.6761% PA 2.4261% PA

For 12 months 1.7556% PA 2.6306% PA

For 2 Years 1.7556% PA 3.1306% PA

For 3 Years 1.7556% PA 3.3806% PA

For 4 years 1.7556% PA 3.6306% PA

For 5 years 1.7556% PA 3.7556% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 14-11-19

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.5411% PA 1.2911% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.6314% PA 1.3814% PA

For 12 Months 0.7208% PA 1.5958% PA

For 2 Years 0.7208% PA 2.0958% PA

For 3 Years 0.

7208% PA 2.3458% PA

For 4 years 0.7208% PA 2.5958% PA

For 5 years 0.7208% PA 2.7208% PA

EURO VALUE 14-11-19

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1876% PA 0.9376% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1411% PA 0.8911% PA

For 12 Months 0.0424% PA 0.9174% PA

For 2 Years 0.0424% PA 1.4174% PA

For 3 Years 0.0424% PA 1.6674% PA

For 4 years 0.0424% PA 1.9174% PA

For 5 years 0.0424% PA 2.0424% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 14-11-19

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1438% PA 0.6062% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.2417% PA 0.5083% PA

For 12 Months -0.1512% PA 0.7238% PA

For 2 Years -0.1512% PA 1.2238% PA

For 3 Years -0.1512% PA 1.4738% PA

For 4 Years -0.1512% PA 1.7238% PA

For 5 years -0.1512% PA 1.8488% PA