Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Thursday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 14-11-19
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 1.6593% PA 2.4093% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 1.6761% PA 2.4261% PA
For 12 months 1.7556% PA 2.6306% PA
For 2 Years 1.7556% PA 3.1306% PA
For 3 Years 1.7556% PA 3.3806% PA
For 4 years 1.7556% PA 3.6306% PA
For 5 years 1.7556% PA 3.7556% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 14-11-19
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.5411% PA 1.2911% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.6314% PA 1.3814% PA
For 12 Months 0.7208% PA 1.5958% PA
For 2 Years 0.7208% PA 2.0958% PA
For 3 Years 0.
7208% PA 2.3458% PA
For 4 years 0.7208% PA 2.5958% PA
For 5 years 0.7208% PA 2.7208% PA
EURO VALUE 14-11-19
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1876% PA 0.9376% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1411% PA 0.8911% PA
For 12 Months 0.0424% PA 0.9174% PA
For 2 Years 0.0424% PA 1.4174% PA
For 3 Years 0.0424% PA 1.6674% PA
For 4 years 0.0424% PA 1.9174% PA
For 5 years 0.0424% PA 2.0424% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 14-11-19
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.1438% PA 0.6062% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.2417% PA 0.5083% PA
For 12 Months -0.1512% PA 0.7238% PA
For 2 Years -0.1512% PA 1.2238% PA
For 3 Years -0.1512% PA 1.4738% PA
For 4 Years -0.1512% PA 1.7238% PA
For 5 years -0.1512% PA 1.8488% PA