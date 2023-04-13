Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 13 April 2023
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association< of Pakistan (FAP), here on Thursday
of Pakistan (FAP), here on Thursday.
F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE
U.S $ (Inter Bank) 284.70 285.50
U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 289.00 292.00
SAUDIA RIYAL 75.80 76.
80
UAE DIRHAM 77.80 78.80
EURO 313.00 316.00
UK POUND 354.40 358.00
AUD $ 189.00 192.00
CAD $ 211.00 214.00
INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 3.00 3.50
CHINESE YUAN 44.00 46.00
AFGHANI RUPEE 3.00 3.50