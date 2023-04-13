Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 13 April 2023

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Thursday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 284.70 285.50

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 289.00 292.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 75.80 76.

80

UAE DIRHAM 77.80 78.80

EURO 313.00 316.00

UK POUND 354.40 358.00

AUD $ 189.00 192.00

CAD $ 211.00 214.00

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 3.00 3.50

CHINESE YUAN 44.00 46.00

AFGHANI RUPEE 3.00 3.50