Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 11 Aug 2020

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ):Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Tuesday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 168.15 168.45

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 168.20 168.70

SAUDIA RIYAL 44.50 45.00

UAE DIRHAM 45.50 46.00

EURO 196.00 198.00

UK POUND 218.

00 220.00

JAPANI YEN 1.54382 1.56382

CHF 180.44 181.44

DKK 25.77 25.87

NOK 17.98 18.08

SEK 18.55 18.65

AUD $ 118.50 121.00

CAD $ 125.00 128.00

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 2.10 2.40

CHINESE YUAN 22.50 24.50