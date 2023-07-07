ISLAMABAD, Jul 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :The Federation Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and various Federal and provincial chambers of commerce and industry of the country greeted the Kazakhstan-Pakistan direct flight to be inaugurated on July 8th of current months and called it an important step in promoting mutual economic cooperation and business between the two countries.

Direct air between Kazakhstan and Pakistan is a milestone in promoting mutual business and economic integration with Kazakhstan and Central Asia, President FPCCI, Irfan Iqbal Malik said this while talking to APP here Friday.

Pakistan Federation Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) , Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Peshawar and Quetta Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce and Industry called the direct flights between Kazakhstan and Pakistan an important development for the promotion of economic and trade relations between the two countries and economic integration with the Central Asian states.

President of Pakistan Federation Chamber of Commerce and Industry Irfan Shaikh while talking to APP said that the direct flight between Kazakhstan and Pakistan which will be inaugurated on July 8 will increase the possibilities of economic cooperation between the two countries and the economic and trade relations between the two countries will increase.

He said that the coming of two flights a week from Almaty, the industrial centre of Kazakhstan, to Lahore, will give an opportunity to local businesses and businessmen to increase economic activities.

He said that the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Pakistan, Yerzan Kistafin, deserves to be commended for playing an important role in the launch of a direct flight between Lahore and Almaty for promoting mutual trade.

Meanwhile, Karachi Chamber of Commerce President, Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry Muhammad Tariq Yousaf said that the economic relations between the two countries will improve further with the start of direct flights between Kazakhstan and Pakistan.

He said that the business community of Karachi appreciates this connection between the two countries and wants trade relations with Kazakhstan and Central Asia.

On this occasion, the President of Lahore Chamber of Commerce, Kashif Anwar said that Kazakhstan is an important country in Central Asia with which direct air flight is a good step.

He said that direct flights between Lahore and Almaty, the commercial city of Kazakhstan, will strengthen the business relations between the two countries, and for this, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Pakistan, Yerzan Kistafin, certainly deserves tribute.

President of the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce Dr. Khurram Tariq said that direct flight from Lahore to Almaty city of Kazakhstan will play an important role in trade, tourism and cultural relations and exchanges between the two countries.

He said that his chamber hailed the Islamabad Embassy of Kazakhstan for crossing this milestone on behalf of the business community of Faisalabad, which has included its national airline Scat in the operation.

Meanwhile, the President of Quetta Chamber of Commerce Wali Muhammad Nozai said that Central Asia and Quetta Balochistan have a historical mutual connection and the launch of direct flight between Kazakhstan and Pakistan is an important development.

He said that such connections should be made in other cities including Quetta in future.

President of Peshawar Chamber of Commerce and Industry Ijaz Afridi said that Peshawar Chamber considers such links as welcome and our businessmen are commercially connected with Central Asia.

President of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce Ahsan Bakhtavari said that Kazakhstan is the largest economy in Central Asia, with which Pakistan's direct air flight connection is a milestone.

He said that he will soon visit Kazakhstan with a large delegation of businessmen from Islamabad where there will be agreements on bilateral trade.

The president of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry Saqib Rafiq has said that Rawalpindi Chamber values the relations with Central Asian states, especially Kazakhstan, and in the near future, they will cooperate with the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Pakistan Yerzan Kistafin under a comprehensive policy. Also, Steps will be taken to promote trade.

President Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce and Industry also appreciated the direct air flight between both nations from Lahore to Almaty.