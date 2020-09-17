Global oil demand may fully recover in the second quarter of 2021, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday

"We believe that demand can be fully restored by the middle of next year, in the second quarter of 2021," he told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.