Open Menu

Gold Prices Decrease Rs.1,800 To 350,900 Per Tola

Faizan Hashmi Published May 09, 2025 | 03:40 PM

Gold prices decrease Rs.1,800 to 350,900 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs.1,800 on Friday and was sold at Rs.350,900 against its sale at Rs.352,700 on the previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.

The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat also decreased by Rs.1,543 to Rs.300,840 from Rs.

302,383 whereas the price of 10 grams of 22 Karat decreased by Rs.1,414 to Rs.275,780 from Rs.277,194.

The rates of per tola silver and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs.3,417 and Rs.2,929 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market also decreased by $18 to $3,325 from $3,343 whereas that of silver remained stagnant at $32.35, the Association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

May 7 dogfight declared world’s largest aerial b ..

May 7 dogfight declared world’s largest aerial battle as Pakistan dominates In ..

2 hours ago
 HBL PSL X remaining fixtures shifted to UAE amid P ..

HBL PSL X remaining fixtures shifted to UAE amid Pakistan, India tensions

3 hours ago
 IPL suspended for indefinite period due to escalat ..

IPL suspended for indefinite period due to escalating Pakistan, India tensions

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 May 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2025

7 hours ago
 DB suspends contempt proceeding against DG I&P, Di ..

DB suspends contempt proceeding against DG I&P, Director NAB

16 hours ago
Read Pakistan hosts art exhibition

Read Pakistan hosts art exhibition

16 hours ago
 DC Kohat chairs meeting to review anti-polio campa ..

DC Kohat chairs meeting to review anti-polio campaign

16 hours ago
 Divisional Control Room established in Mirpurkhas ..

Divisional Control Room established in Mirpurkhas for emergency response

16 hours ago
 So far no location targeted in IIoJK or across int ..

So far no location targeted in IIoJK or across int'l border: Atta Tarar

16 hours ago
 Combating emergent situations: Emergency response ..

Combating emergent situations: Emergency response centers being set up in AJK.

16 hours ago
 People, political leadership united to thwart Indi ..

People, political leadership united to thwart India's aggression with full vigor ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Business