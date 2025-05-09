Gold prices decrease Rs.1,800 to 350,900 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs.1,800 on Friday and was sold at Rs.350,900 against its sale at Rs.352,700 on the previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.

The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat also decreased by Rs.1,543 to Rs.300,840 from Rs.

302,383 whereas the price of 10 grams of 22 Karat decreased by Rs.1,414 to Rs.275,780 from Rs.277,194.

The rates of per tola silver and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs.3,417 and Rs.2,929 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market also decreased by $18 to $3,325 from $3,343 whereas that of silver remained stagnant at $32.35, the Association reported.