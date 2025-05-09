Gold Prices Decrease Rs.1,800 To 350,900 Per Tola
Faizan Hashmi Published May 09, 2025 | 03:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs.1,800 on Friday and was sold at Rs.350,900 against its sale at Rs.352,700 on the previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.
The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat also decreased by Rs.1,543 to Rs.300,840 from Rs.
302,383 whereas the price of 10 grams of 22 Karat decreased by Rs.1,414 to Rs.275,780 from Rs.277,194.
The rates of per tola silver and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs.3,417 and Rs.2,929 respectively.
The price of gold in the international market also decreased by $18 to $3,325 from $3,343 whereas that of silver remained stagnant at $32.35, the Association reported.
Recent Stories
May 7 dogfight declared world’s largest aerial battle as Pakistan dominates In ..
HBL PSL X remaining fixtures shifted to UAE amid Pakistan, India tensions
IPL suspended for indefinite period due to escalating Pakistan, India tensions
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2025
DB suspends contempt proceeding against DG I&P, Director NAB
Read Pakistan hosts art exhibition
DC Kohat chairs meeting to review anti-polio campaign
Divisional Control Room established in Mirpurkhas for emergency response
So far no location targeted in IIoJK or across int'l border: Atta Tarar
Combating emergent situations: Emergency response centers being set up in AJK.
People, political leadership united to thwart India's aggression with full vigor ..
More Stories From Business
-
Gold prices decrease Rs.1,800 to 350,900 per tola5 minutes ago
-
Kitchen items’ prices up by 0.24pc15 minutes ago
-
Finance Minister meets senior representatives of British American Tobacco, in London2 hours ago
-
Finance Minister briefs leading global investors on economic reforms, transformation2 hours ago
-
CCP holds awareness session on ‘Competition Law at FPCCI’2 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates3 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates6 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 May 20256 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 20257 hours ago
-
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves $ 15.48 billion19 hours ago
-
Securities and Exchanges of Commission of Pakistan registers 2,956 new companies in April 202519 hours ago
-
Ministry committed to strengthening agriculture for a green Pakistan: Minister of State for National ..19 hours ago