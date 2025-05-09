SAPM Haroon chairs meeting to resolve steel industry concerns

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan on Friday held a meeting with the Pakistan Association of Large Steel Manufacturers to discuss the current challenges faced by the steel industry, particularly concerns regarding tariffs.

During the meeting, Haroon Akhtar emphasized that the government is actively taking steps to support the steel industry, said a news release.

He acknowledged the concerns raised by the manufacturers about the impact of tariffs, but reassured them that the government's efforts are directed towards facilitating the industry.

The large steel manufacturers expressed their urgent need for the government to address the ongoing discussions about reducing import tariffs on finished steel goods.

The SAPM clarified that the current decline in the industry is not due to regulatory duties or any other government-imposed obstacles, but rather a result of a decrease in demand.

He emphasized that the government is committed to supporting the sector and addressing the challenges it faces.

"We are working under the Prime Minister's vision to bring reforms in the tariff policy to rationalize tariffs and provide the necessary protection to the steel industry," said Haroon Akhtar. "Our efforts to balance the tariffs are ongoing, and we are adhering to the Prime Minister's instructions to ensure fair protection and support to the industry."

Moreover, he assured the steel manufacturers that the government plans to phase down additional customs duties and adjust regulatory duties over time to provide relief.

"We are continuously refining our framework to ensure that the steel industry receives the best possible support from the government," he added.

In these challenging times, Haroon Akhtar reaffirmed the Prime Minister’s commitment to ensuring that the budget is balanced while providing relief to the people, including the steel industry.

He concluded the meeting by assuring the steel manufacturers that the government is actively working on solutions to resolve the industry's issues and will continue to engage with them to address their concerns.