Open Menu

SAPM Haroon Chairs Meeting To Resolve Steel Industry Concerns

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 09, 2025 | 07:50 PM

SAPM Haroon chairs meeting to resolve steel industry concerns

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan on Friday held a meeting with the Pakistan Association of Large Steel Manufacturers to discuss the current challenges faced by the steel industry, particularly concerns regarding tariffs.

During the meeting, Haroon Akhtar emphasized that the government is actively taking steps to support the steel industry, said a news release.

He acknowledged the concerns raised by the manufacturers about the impact of tariffs, but reassured them that the government's efforts are directed towards facilitating the industry.

The large steel manufacturers expressed their urgent need for the government to address the ongoing discussions about reducing import tariffs on finished steel goods.

The SAPM clarified that the current decline in the industry is not due to regulatory duties or any other government-imposed obstacles, but rather a result of a decrease in demand.

He emphasized that the government is committed to supporting the sector and addressing the challenges it faces.

"We are working under the Prime Minister's vision to bring reforms in the tariff policy to rationalize tariffs and provide the necessary protection to the steel industry," said Haroon Akhtar. "Our efforts to balance the tariffs are ongoing, and we are adhering to the Prime Minister's instructions to ensure fair protection and support to the industry."

Moreover, he assured the steel manufacturers that the government plans to phase down additional customs duties and adjust regulatory duties over time to provide relief.

"We are continuously refining our framework to ensure that the steel industry receives the best possible support from the government," he added.

In these challenging times, Haroon Akhtar reaffirmed the Prime Minister’s commitment to ensuring that the budget is balanced while providing relief to the people, including the steel industry.

He concluded the meeting by assuring the steel manufacturers that the government is actively working on solutions to resolve the industry's issues and will continue to engage with them to address their concerns.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

IIOJK former CM Mehbooba Mufti appeals to Pakistan ..

IIOJK former CM Mehbooba Mufti appeals to Pakistan, India to end hostilities

46 minutes ago
 Australian cricketers to seek exit from IPL amid P ..

Australian cricketers to seek exit from IPL amid Pakistan-India tensions

51 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia's FM Adel al-Jubeir arrives in Islama ..

Saudi Arabia's FM Adel al-Jubeir arrives in Islamabad for official visit

1 hour ago
 Inauguration mass for newly elected Pope Leo XIV o ..

Inauguration mass for newly elected Pope Leo XIV on May 18

1 hour ago
 24-karat gold drops by Rs1,800 per tola in Pakista ..

24-karat gold drops by Rs1,800 per tola in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Apple all set to introduce a new device

Apple all set to introduce a new device

1 hour ago
Pakistan demands India be held accountable for its ..

Pakistan demands India be held accountable for its crimes

2 hours ago
 India cannot be allowed to become judge, jury and ..

India cannot be allowed to become judge, jury and executioner: ISPR DG

2 hours ago
 May 7 dogfight declared world’s largest aerial b ..

May 7 dogfight declared world’s largest aerial battle as Pakistan dominates In ..

7 hours ago
 HBL PSL X remaining fixtures shifted to UAE amid P ..

HBL PSL X remaining fixtures shifted to UAE amid Pakistan, India tensions

7 hours ago
 IPL suspended for indefinite period due to escalat ..

IPL suspended for indefinite period due to escalating Pakistan, India tensions

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 May 2025

11 hours ago

More Stories From Business