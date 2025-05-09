Open Menu

WB Praises HEDP's Progress As Project Nears Completion

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 09, 2025 | 08:49 PM

WB praises HEDP's progress as project nears completion

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan and the World Bank (WB) have successfully concluded their final joint review of the Higher Education Development in Pakistan (HEDP) project. The review highlighted strong progress and mutual satisfaction

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) The Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan and the World Bank (WB) have successfully concluded their final joint review of the Higher Education Development in Pakistan (HEDP) project. The review highlighted strong progress and mutual satisfaction.

Launched in 2019 and supported by the WB with USD 400 million, the HEDP is set to conclude in June 2025, said a press release on Friday. The five-year project has focused on strengthening research, enhancing quality education, improving access to modern technology, and building faculty and staff capacity through the National Academy of Higher Education (NAHE).

The 12th and final World Bank Mission, led by Ms. Inga Afanasieva, Task Team Leader and Senior Economist, and the HEC team led by Adviser Awais Ahmad held a detailed wrap-up session with Chairman HEC Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed and Executive Director HEC Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum.

The session reviewed implementation progress of all six components of the project and accomplishments against the targets.

Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed called the project a milestone for Pakistan’s higher education sector. He emphasized ongoing efforts to promote excellence in academic research and governance of universities, and translating them into better student outcomes and professional success. The Chairman expressed interest in future collaborations with the WB. “HEC is looking forward to having similar partnerships with the World Bank in the future,” he said.

Ms. Afanasieva praised HEC and the HEDP team for significant progress. “There’s been notable achievement of targets. We see great potential for future collaboration and need to connect the dots for stronger impact,” she said.

Awais Ahmad also acknowledged the team’s hard work and affirmed that final targets will be met.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

WB praises HEDP's progress as project nears comple ..

WB praises HEDP's progress as project nears completion

1 minute ago
 Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gan ..

Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur chairs key meeting on de ..

7 minutes ago
 ATC extends interim bail of PTI Lahore president t ..

ATC extends interim bail of PTI Lahore president till May 19

7 minutes ago
 India cannot act as judge, jury, & executioner: DG ..

India cannot act as judge, jury, & executioner: DG ISPR

7 minutes ago
 Chiniot district administration on high alert for ..

Chiniot district administration on high alert for public protection under the Wa ..

7 minutes ago
 Murder case accused arrested

Murder case accused arrested

7 minutes ago
High-Level meeting on Kohistan scandal summons DG ..

High-Level meeting on Kohistan scandal summons DG audit on May 14

20 minutes ago
 QUEST organized protest rally against Indian Aggre ..

QUEST organized protest rally against Indian Aggression

7 minutes ago
 Philippines consul general discusses with Punjab g ..

Philippines consul general discusses with Punjab governor cooperation in various ..

7 minutes ago
 Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan visit 'l ..

Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan visit 'langar khana'

7 minutes ago
 PFA seals hostel mess and restaurant

PFA seals hostel mess and restaurant

7 minutes ago
 State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injects over Rs 13 tr ..

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injects over Rs 13 trillion in the market

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Business