WB Praises HEDP's Progress As Project Nears Completion
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 09, 2025 | 08:49 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) The Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan and the World Bank (WB) have successfully concluded their final joint review of the Higher Education Development in Pakistan (HEDP) project. The review highlighted strong progress and mutual satisfaction.
Launched in 2019 and supported by the WB with USD 400 million, the HEDP is set to conclude in June 2025, said a press release on Friday. The five-year project has focused on strengthening research, enhancing quality education, improving access to modern technology, and building faculty and staff capacity through the National Academy of Higher Education (NAHE).
The 12th and final World Bank Mission, led by Ms. Inga Afanasieva, Task Team Leader and Senior Economist, and the HEC team led by Adviser Awais Ahmad held a detailed wrap-up session with Chairman HEC Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed and Executive Director HEC Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum.
The session reviewed implementation progress of all six components of the project and accomplishments against the targets.
Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed called the project a milestone for Pakistan’s higher education sector. He emphasized ongoing efforts to promote excellence in academic research and governance of universities, and translating them into better student outcomes and professional success. The Chairman expressed interest in future collaborations with the WB. “HEC is looking forward to having similar partnerships with the World Bank in the future,” he said.
Ms. Afanasieva praised HEC and the HEDP team for significant progress. “There’s been notable achievement of targets. We see great potential for future collaboration and need to connect the dots for stronger impact,” she said.
Awais Ahmad also acknowledged the team’s hard work and affirmed that final targets will be met.
