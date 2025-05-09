Open Menu

KATI, BBSHRRDB Agree On Collaborative Workforce Development

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 09, 2025 | 08:55 PM

KATI, BBSHRRDB agree on collaborative workforce development

The Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) on Friday joined hands with the Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Human Resource Research and Development Board (BBSHRRDB) to work jointly for developing a skilled workforce tailored to the evolving needs of the industrial sector

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) The Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) on Friday joined hands with the Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Human Resource Research and Development Board (BBSHRRDB) to work jointly for developing a skilled workforce tailored to the evolving needs of the industrial sector.

The agreement was reached in a meeting during a visit of Secretary BBSHRRDB Munawar Ali Mithani to KATI, said a statement. President KATI Junaid Naqi, SVP Ejaz Sheikh, VP Syed Tariq Hussain, Regional consultant Hyderabad Engr. Taimoor Sial, Regional Consultant Sukkur Suleman Dasti, Deputy Director Masooma Rizvi and other prominent members and officials attended the meeting.

Munawar Mithani highlighted that the Sindh government is actively revitalizing training institutions across the province to equip youth with modern skills and both literate and semi-literate youth were being provided with employment-oriented training to transform their lives.

The training programs are aligned with current industrial demands and future projections, enabling youth to find employment not just locally but globally as well, Mithani said and noted the importance of strong collaboration between the public and private sectors to expand the reach of technical and vocational education, and to raise awareness about its value among the general population.

KATI President Junaid Naqi lauded the board’s initiatives, stating that the country’s industrial development relies heavily on a workforce that is not only skilled but aligned with modern industry standards.

He expressed confidence that the cooperation between KATI and BBSHRRDB would significantly benefit both the industrial sector and the youth, by creating dignified employment opportunities. Naqi further stressed the need to implement the Apprenticeship Ordinance 1962 and its 1966 rules, and to update them in line with current industry needs.

Senior Vice President Ejaz Sheikh mentioned the presence of the National Institute of Leather Development (NILD), which could greatly benefit from BBSHRRDB’s support. “There is currently a shortage of skilled professionals in leather cutting, stitching, and pattern-making. The Tanners Association assures employment for trainees in these areas,” he said, adding that empowering women through skill development remains a top priority.

More Stories From Business