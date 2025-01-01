Open Menu

Govt Greets Public With New Year’s First Hike Of Petroleum Products

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 01, 2025 | 01:18 PM

Govt greets public with new year’s first hike of petroleum products

Petrol price has been increased by Rs0.56 while price of High Speed Diesel increases by Rs2.96 per litre

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 1st, 2024) The Federal government greeted the public with the first price hike of the new year by increasing the prices of petroleum products.

The Ministry of Finance issued a notification regarding increase in the price of the petroleum products.

The prices of the petroleum products, as per the notification, were increased by Rs2.96 for next 15 days.

For the upcoming 15 days, the price of petrol was increased by Rs0.56 per liter while the price of High Speed Diesel was increased by Rs2.96 per liter.

After the increase, the price of petrol increased from Rs252.10 to Rs252.66 per liter, while the price of high-speed diesel went up from Rs255.38 to Rs258.34 per liter.

Finance Ministry issued the notification for the price adjustments which took effect from midnight and would remain in place for the next 15 days.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Petrol Price From Government

Recent Stories

Govt greets public with new year’s first hike of ..

Govt greets public with new year’s first hike of petroleum products

1 minute ago
 Pakistan, South Africa to play second Test match o ..

Pakistan, South Africa to play second Test match on Friday

21 minutes ago
 Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today to ob ..

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today to observe Rajab al Murajjab moon

27 minutes ago
 PSX starts new year with strong rally gaining 1676 ..

PSX starts new year with strong rally gaining 1676 points

34 minutes ago
 Poland takes over rotating six-month EU presidency

Poland takes over rotating six-month EU presidency

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 January 2025

4 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 January 2025

5 hours ago
 UAE evacuates 127 injured people, patients, family ..

UAE evacuates 127 injured people, patients, family members from Gaza

13 hours ago
 Russian advances in Ukraine grew seven-fold in 202 ..

Russian advances in Ukraine grew seven-fold in 2024, data shows

14 hours ago
 Russian gas flows to Europe via Ukraine drop to ze ..

Russian gas flows to Europe via Ukraine drop to zero on Jan 1: Kyiv

14 hours ago
 Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan urges po ..

Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan urges political parties to demonstrate ..

14 hours ago
 West Ham's Bowen sidelined with foot fracture

West Ham's Bowen sidelined with foot fracture

14 hours ago

More Stories From Business