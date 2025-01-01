Govt Greets Public With New Year’s First Hike Of Petroleum Products
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 01, 2025 | 01:18 PM
Petrol price has been increased by Rs0.56 while price of High Speed Diesel increases by Rs2.96 per litre
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 1st, 2024) The Federal government greeted the public with the first price hike of the new year by increasing the prices of petroleum products.
The Ministry of Finance issued a notification regarding increase in the price of the petroleum products.
The prices of the petroleum products, as per the notification, were increased by Rs2.96 for next 15 days.
For the upcoming 15 days, the price of petrol was increased by Rs0.56 per liter while the price of High Speed Diesel was increased by Rs2.96 per liter.
After the increase, the price of petrol increased from Rs252.10 to Rs252.66 per liter, while the price of high-speed diesel went up from Rs255.38 to Rs258.34 per liter.
Finance Ministry issued the notification for the price adjustments which took effect from midnight and would remain in place for the next 15 days.
