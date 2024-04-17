Open Menu

High Tobacco Tax Prevails Over Propaganda, Reduces Cigarette Consumption

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 17, 2024 | 08:32 PM

High Tobacco tax prevails over propaganda, reduces cigarette consumption

A study by the Capital Calling, a network of academic researchers and professionals, a few months back has been proved right as it revealed that one in every 94 smokers has quit smoking after the price increase.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 17th, 2024) The consumption of cigarettes in Pakistan has witnessed a significant decline after the government took a bold decision to increase taxes and address the dual challenge of public health and revenue generation.

A study by the Capital Calling, a network of academic researchers and professionals, a few months back has been proved right as it revealed that one in every 94 smokers has quit smoking after the price increase.

“The government's decision to increase taxes emerged as a pivotal strategy to address both public health concerns and revenue deficits,” said the report.

The government had finally agreed to increase taxes following persistent lobbying efforts by numerous anti-tobacco and social activists.

In a groundbreaking move, the FBR had elevated the duty on tier-1 cigarettes from 130 rupees to 330 rupees, resulting in a significant net increase of 154 percent.

The decision was aimed at increasing the revenue to Rs 200 billion from Rs 148 billion in the current fiscal year.

According to details, the survey was conducted in major cities including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore and Peshawar.

The voices of the surveyed smokers echoed a common sentiment - purchasing cigarettes had become financially burdensome, leading them to prioritize spending on essential needs like food and the education of their children.

The survey findings presented a compelling evidence in favor of the higher taxes - the tobacco industry was causing a staggering loss of approximately 620 billion rupees annually in terms of diseases including cancer, chronic respiratory diseases, and cardiovascular disease, besides 337,500 deaths each year.

Pakistan lost a staggering 567 billion rupees in potential revenue due to the influence of cigarette companies lobbying for low taxes in past seven years.

“Despite losses on various fronts, including public health and revenue, pervasive propaganda has been a hindrance to implementing higher taxes*

Multinational tobacco companies had raised concerns about the prevalence of illegal and illicit cigarettes in the Pakistani market, suggesting a share close to 40 percent.

However, on-the-ground surveys and interviews contradicted these claims, revealing that the actual share of illicit and illegal cigarettes was not more than 18 percent. This figure included smuggled brands from the very multinational companies expressing concern.

The evidence suggests the sales of cigarettes would further decrease in the coming months across Pakistan if the government further increase FED on Tobacco sector.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Peshawar Education Rawalpindi Price FBR Market Cancer From Government Industry Share Billion

Recent Stories

Diabetic disease increasing rapidly : Dr. Noor El ..

Diabetic disease increasing rapidly : Dr. Noor Elahi Memon

17 minutes ago
 Murree admin launches grand operation against ille ..

Murree admin launches grand operation against illegal constructions

17 minutes ago
 Chairman National Tariff Commission assures suppor ..

Chairman National Tariff Commission assures support for business community of Hy ..

18 minutes ago
 Pak Ambassador meets HBL Country Manager, CE EPC i ..

Pak Ambassador meets HBL Country Manager, CE EPC in Brussels

17 minutes ago
 Rain with few heavyfall/hailstorm likely in most p ..

Rain with few heavyfall/hailstorm likely in most parts of country:PMD

21 minutes ago
 KP govt releases Rs 80mln for relief activities in ..

KP govt releases Rs 80mln for relief activities in merged districts: PDMA

21 minutes ago
SECP grants registration to first digital insurer

SECP grants registration to first digital insurer

21 minutes ago
 Takht Bhai:UNESCO world archealogical site attract ..

Takht Bhai:UNESCO world archealogical site attracts tourists, archealogy lovers

21 minutes ago
 3-day Rafi Peer Puppet festival from April 19

3-day Rafi Peer Puppet festival from April 19

21 minutes ago
 Dubai roads, airport reel from floods after record ..

Dubai roads, airport reel from floods after record rains

31 minutes ago
 Primary exams underway in Larkana

Primary exams underway in Larkana

25 minutes ago
 Song, dance, and the Koran: Ethiopia's Harari cele ..

Song, dance, and the Koran: Ethiopia's Harari celebrate centuries-old festival

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Business