Open Menu

Honda Weighs Plan For Major EV Plant In Canada: Report

Muhammad Irfan Published January 08, 2024 | 05:24 PM

Honda weighs plan for major EV plant in Canada: report

Japanese automaker Honda is considering building its next electric-vehicle factory in Canada in a multi-billion-dollar project that might include producing its own batteries by 2028, according to a report Sunday

Montreal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) Japanese automaker Honda is considering building its next electric-vehicle factory in Canada in a multi-billion-dollar project that might include producing its own batteries by 2028, according to a report Sunday.

Estimated to cost 2 trillion yen (nearly US$14 billion), the project would represent one of the multinational firm's biggest investments ever, according to Japan's Nikkei news group.

Honda said in response to an AFP query that it is "considering a number of initiatives as we move into the electrified era" but had nothing else to say for now.

Without confirming the Nikkei report, Canadian industry minister Francois-Philippe Champagne told Canada's Global News that it reflected the country's growing reputation as a leader in attracting green investment in the auto industry.

Honda is studying several sites, notably next to one of its factories in Ontario province, Nikkei said. It said the Japanese company is expected to make a decision sometime this year that would allow production to begin in 2028.

In recent years Canada has actively worked to attract manufacturers in the electric-vehicle sector, offering tax breaks and boasting its plentiful renewable energy sources and supplies of rare minerals used in EV batteries.

The Canadian strategy follows the example set by the country's leading trading partner, the United States, whose Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 aims to provide billions of dollars in subsidies for green industries.

Honda announced that year that it plans to build an EV hub in the US state of Ohio, in partnership with LG Energy Solution of South Korea, with a goal of producing EV batteries by 2026.

In 2021, Honda set an ambitious objective for its auto sector of 100 percent EV production by 2040, a goal that will require enormous investment.

But in late October, the Japanese group and its American partner General Motors said they were dropping plans to jointly produce millions of "affordable" electric vehicles by 2027.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Canada Company Vehicles Honda Ontario Japan South Korea United States Hub October Sunday Industry General Motors (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Rupee gains 11 paisa against Dollar

Rupee gains 11 paisa against Dollar

8 minutes ago
 Turkish state lender Ziraat Bank gets $500M loan f ..

Turkish state lender Ziraat Bank gets $500M loan from China Eximbank

8 minutes ago
 Pakistani Shooter Khashmala Talat clinches Silver, ..

Pakistani Shooter Khashmala Talat clinches Silver, Secures Spot in Paris Olympic ..

2 hours ago
 Training workshop on `Science Communication and Di ..

Training workshop on `Science Communication and Diplomacy in Agriculture' to sta ..

8 minutes ago
 Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

8 minutes ago
 Pak vs NZ T20I series: First match will be played ..

Pak vs NZ T20I series: First match will be played on January 12 in Auckland

3 hours ago
ZATCA signs MoU with NEOM

ZATCA signs MoU with NEOM

6 minutes ago
 ‘It seems you all want to delay elections,’ re ..

‘It seems you all want to delay elections,’ remarks CJP Isa

3 hours ago
 Oil down as Saudi Arabia cuts prices to Asia, Fed ..

Oil down as Saudi Arabia cuts prices to Asia, Fed rate cut hopes retreat

6 minutes ago
 Markets drop as US jobs deal fresh blow to early r ..

Markets drop as US jobs deal fresh blow to early rate cut hopes

6 minutes ago
 Mohammad Rizwan appointed Pak T20I vice-captain

Mohammad Rizwan appointed Pak T20I vice-captain

6 minutes ago
 Shakib creates buzz on social media by slapping fa ..

Shakib creates buzz on social media by slapping fan

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business