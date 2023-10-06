IGP inaugurates modern command and control center at Mardan Saddar Police Station

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Akhtar Hayat Khan on Friday inaugurated the modern Command and Control Center at Mardan Saddar Police Station.

The IGP received a briefing stating that city surveillance in Mardan would be conducted through 200 cameras at the center.

He emphasized that the use of modern technology would assist in controlling crimes and quickly identifying suspects. The Command and Control Center is a project of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police, and the IGP mentioned that a similar system has been initiated in D.I. Khan, Haripur, Kohat, and Nowshera.

Modern cameras have been installed at 34 of the busiest intersections in Mardan city under the Command and Control Center.

The IG Police also inaugurated the distribution of police equipment and the new computerized resource management system for security.

The IGP also inaugurated the Ababeel Force, consisting of 50 motorbike riders, for urban policing in the city, emphasizing the importance of urban policing in the province's second-largest city.

The Ababeel Force will patrol Takhatbai, Shahbaz Garhi, Shergarh bazaar, among other areas. The IG Police also inaugurated the SP City's office for the newly established division in Mardan.