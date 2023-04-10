Kazakhstan Bans Exports of Certain Oil Products Outside Eurasian Economic Union - Decree

(@FahadShabbir)

ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2023) Kazakhstan has imposed a ban on exports of certain groups of oil products outside the territory of the Eurasian Economic Union until the end of 2024, according to a decree issued by the Kazakh Energy Ministry on Monday.

"To impose a ban on exports of certain types of oil products from the territory of Kazakhstan outside the customs territory of the Eurasian Economic Union until December 31, 2024," the decree read.

The products subject to the ban or restrictions on exports include light distillates, jet and diesel fuel, gas oils, toluene, xylenes and petroleum bitumen, according to the document.

Kazakhstan is in top 10 states in the world with the cheapest oil products, according to data provided by the country's energy ministry earlier in the month. In this regard, Astana intends to raise limits on gasoline and diesel prices to prevent the deficit of oil products in the country caused by excessive exports to neighboring states where fuel prices are much higher.