Seafood Exports Grow 32.05% In Two Months

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 23, 2025 | 03:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Seafood exports from the country during the first two months of the current financial year grew by 32.05 percent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of the last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics reported.

During the period from July-August 2025, over 22,434 metric tons of fish and fish preparations worth $46.356 million were exported as compared to the exports of 17,363 metric tons valued at $35.105 million of the same period of the last year, it added.

On year-on-year basis, seafood exports during August 2025 grew by 47.79 percent, as the country exported 10,696 metric tons worth $23.909 million as compared to the exports of 7,650 metric tons valued at $16.178 million in August 2024, the data revealed.

On month-on-month basis, seafood exports in August 2025 increased by 6.51 percent as against July 2025, when 11,738 metric tons of fish and fish preparations worth $22.448 million were exported, it added.

Meanwhile, the food group exports from the country during the period under review decreased by 23.

46 percent as compared to the exports of the same period of the last year.

Food commodities worth $774.557 million were exported during July-August 2025 as compared to exports of $1.011 billion of the same period of the last year.

It is pertinent to mention here that the overall exports from the country witnessed an increase of 0.65 percent during the first two months of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding month of last year.

The exports in July-August (FY2025-26) were recorded at $5.102 billion as compared to the exports of $5.069 billion in July-August (FY2024-25).

The imports during July-August 2025 also increased by 14.53 percent and were recorded at $11.144 billion against the imports of $9.730 billion last year.

Based on the figures, the trade deficit increased by 29.63 percent by going up from $4.661 billion last year July to $6.042 billion, this year.

More Stories From Business