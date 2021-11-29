LCCI, Multan Chamber to make joint efforts for trade, industry promotion

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :The chambers of Commerce Industry of Lahore and Multan (LCCI and MCCI) Monday agreed to make joint efforts for the promotion of trade and industry.

This was decided in a meeting between LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir, Senior Vice President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan and the delegation of Multan Chamber of Commerce & Industry (MCCI) led by its President Khawaja Muhammad Hussain here at Lahore Chamber. MCCI Senior Vice President Muhammad Suhail Tufail, former LCCI Executive Committee members Awais Saeed Paracha and Mian Abdul Razak were also present.

It was also agreed that both the chambers will evolve a unified strategy on the issues of common interests. Both the chambers will share and exchange all trade-related data for increasing the competitiveness of goods and reducing cost of doing business.

Both the chambers would also cooperate in preparation of proposals for economic uplift of the country and will conduct joint research studies to develop industries in Lahore and Multan.

LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir said that both the chambers would forward joint proposals to the Federal government for the budget. He said that efforts would also be made for attracting investment for industrial zones. He said that harmony between the two chambers would help resolve the problems being faced by the business community in the country.

LCCI Senior Vice President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan said that the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry had already signed MoUs with other Chambers of the country.

He said that collaboration between Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry and Multan Chamber of Commerce & Industry would go a long way and help highlight the issues being faced by the business community of Lahore and Multan.

President of Multan Chamber of Commerce & Industry and Head of the delegationKhawaja Muhammad Hussain said that collaboration between Multan and LahoreChambers of Commerce & Industry was a welcome step.