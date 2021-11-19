UrduPoint.com

Local POL Production Increase 4.75% In 3 Months

Umer Jamshaid 43 seconds ago Fri 19th November 2021 | 12:49 PM

Local POL production increase 4.75% in 3 months

Overall production of petroleum commodities has witnessed an increase of 4.75 percent during the first three months of current financial year 2021-22 as compared to corresponding period of fiscal year 2020-21

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :Overall production of petroleum commodities has witnessed an increase of 4.75 percent during the first three months of current financial year 2021-22 as compared to corresponding period of fiscal year 2020-21.

The Petroleum, Oil and Lubricants (POL) products that showed positive growth include Jet Fuel Oil the production increased by 18.51 percent during the period under review, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During July-September (2021-22), the production of Kerosene Oil, Motor Spirits, High Speed Diesel, Diesel Oil NOS, Lubricating Oil, Solvent Naptha, Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and other petroleum products witnessing increase of 2.28 percent, 6.18 percent, 2.89 percent, 20.32 percent, 113.11 percent, 17.12 percent, 12.40 percent and 17.54 percent respectively.

However, the production of Furnace Oil has decreased by 4.86 percent and Jute Batching Oil 11.45 percent during the period under review.

On year-on-year basis, the production of POL products has also witnessed an increase of 9.57 percent during September 2021 as compared to the output of September 2020.

During the month under review, the production of Jet Fuel Oil increased by 25.60 percent, Kerosene Oil 9.60 percent, Motor Spirits 3.58 percent, high Speed Diesel by 11.55 percent, Diesel Oil NOS by 364.65 percent, Furnace Oil by 0.91 percent, Lubricating Oil by 51.99 percent, Jute Batching Oil by 32.24, Solvent Naptha by 19.77 percent, LPG 23.72 percent and Petroleum Products NOS by 8.97 percent.

It is pertinent to mention here that the overall output of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) in the country during the first three months of financial year 2021-22 witnessed positive growth of 5.15 as compared to the output of the corresponding months of last year.

LSMI Quantum Index Number (QIM) was recorded at 139.50 points during July-September 2021-22 against 132.67 points during July-September 2020-21, showing growth of 5.15 percent.

The highest increase of 3.30 percent was witnessed in the indices monitored by the Ministry of Industries, followed by 1.57 percent increase in indices monitored by the Provincial Boards of Statistics (PBoS) and 0.28 percent indices monitored by Oil Companies Advisory Committee.

\395

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan LPG Oil September Gas 2020 Pakistan Oilfields Limited

Recent Stories

Malala Yousafzai, Asser Malik celebrate marriage a ..

Malala Yousafzai, Asser Malik celebrate marriage at Feya Knightsbridge

8 minutes ago
 Protection of minorities rights government's top p ..

Protection of minorities rights government's top priority: Farrukh

41 seconds ago
 S.Korea reports 3,034 more COVID-19 cases, 409,099 ..

S.Korea reports 3,034 more COVID-19 cases, 409,099 in total

42 seconds ago
 Belarusian Investigators Recognize 65 People as Vi ..

Belarusian Investigators Recognize 65 People as Victims in Border Violence Case

5 minutes ago
 Elderly man killed while crossing rail track

Elderly man killed while crossing rail track

12 minutes ago
 Govt committed to provide best facilities to Sikh ..

Govt committed to provide best facilities to Sikh pilgrims during Guru Nanak ann ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.