Malikpur Kabaddi Stadium Nearing Completion
Sumaira FH Published October 30, 2024 | 09:44 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (retd) Nadeem Nasir said on Wednesday that 95 per cent construction work of Malikpur Kabaddi Stadium had been completed so far.
During visit to various sections of the stadium, he said the government was committed to promoting sports activities at grass-roots level and in this connection huge funds were being spent.
He said that Malikpur Kabaddi Stadium would provide international standard facilities for Kabaddi players and sports lovers. He took briefing on the project and directed to accelerate the pace for early completion of this stadium.
PMLN leader Faqeer Hussain Dogar, Deputy Director Development Syed Naveed Iqbal and District Sports Officer Sajida Lateef were also present on the occasion.
