Maritime Affairs To Build More Docks For Handling Boats/ships At Ports
Muhammad Irfan 23 seconds ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 01:37 PM
Ministry of Maritime Affairs (MoMA) is planning to build more docks for handling boats or ships at Ports from where a ferry service would be started
The ministry is looking for working on a plan build regular ships, an official of Ministry of Maritime Affairs told APP that it was part of the blue economy initiative which would make Pakistan a Maritime nation.
He said that under the plan ministry also working on the promotions of coastal tourism.
He further said that Karachi Port Trust (KPT) has a capacity to handle 150 million tons.
He said that Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi willing to build a train line and a freight corridor which will start somewhere from KPT and go through the water to Port Qasim.
The official further said that Pakistan has a huge potential as far as its maritime resources are concerned, adding that our 1100 kilometers coastline is rich with opportunities of connection the world. � "The Project of East Bay Expressway which was delayed for various reasons as now scheduled to be completed by the April 2021" he said.
He said that a new manning company under the PNSC has been set up that will facilitate the employment of seafarers on international shipping lines.
He said that the Ministry devised a comprehensive Shipping Policy in 2019 aimed at attracting the private sector to participate in the shipping.
