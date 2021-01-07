Maritime Affairs to build more docks for handling boats/ships at ports

Ministry of Maritime Affairs (MoMA) is planning to build more docks for handling boats or ships at Ports from where a ferry service would be started

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :Ministry of Maritime Affairs (MoMA) is planning to build more docks for handling boats or ships at Ports from where a ferry service would be started.

The ministry is looking for working on a plan build regular ships, an official of Ministry of Maritime Affairs told APP that it was part of the blue economy initiative which would make Pakistan a Maritime nation.

He said that under the plan ministry also working on the promotions of coastal tourism.

He further said that Karachi Port Trust (KPT) has a capacity to handle 150 million tons.

He said that Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi willing to build a train line and a freight corridor which will start somewhere from KPT and go through the water to Port Qasim.

The official further said that Pakistan has a huge potential as far as its maritime resources are concerned, adding that our 1100 kilometers coastline is rich with opportunities of connection the world. � "The Project of East Bay Expressway which was delayed for various reasons as now scheduled to be completed by the April 2021" he said.

He said that a new manning company under the PNSC has been set up that will facilitate the employment of seafarers on international shipping lines.

He said that the Ministry devised a comprehensive Shipping Policy in 2019 aimed at attracting the private sector to participate in the shipping.

