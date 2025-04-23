Open Menu

MCCI Seeks Govt Help To End Traffic Jam At Moro In Sindh

Umer Jamshaid Published April 23, 2025 | 07:10 PM

MCCI seeks govt help to end traffic jam at Moro in Sindh

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) President Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) Mian Bakhtawar Tanveer Sheikh has expressed grave concern over the ongoing severe traffic congestion in Moro in Sindh, calling on the government to take urgent measures to resolve the crisis.

In a press statement on Wednesday, he said that the prolonged traffic blockade at Moro has severely impacted both the general public and the business community. He highlighted that the timely transportation of perishable goods—such as fruits, vegetables, milk, and meat—has become nearly impossible, resulting in financial losses for traders and depriving consumers of access to fresh produce.

"Freight vehicles are stranded for hours—and in some cases, days—at Moro, disrupting the domestic supply chain," . "This situation is not only damaging the national economy but also jeopardizing export commitments." MCCI president regretted.

Mr Sheikh appealed to both Federal and provincial governments to mobilize highway police and district administration immediately. He urged that freight transport be given priority to restore smooth traffic flow in the affected area.

He stressed that uninterrupted cargo movement is vital to maintaining economic stability, and called on the authorities to treat this issue with the seriousness it deserves.

