Mobile phone imports increase 0.42% in 3 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :The import of mobile phones into the country has witnessed an increase of 0.42 percent during the first three months of the ongoing financial year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan imported mobile phones worth the US $494.960 million during July-September (2021-22) as compared to the imports of US $492.893 million during July-September (2020-21), showing nominal growth of 0.42 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

On a year-on-year basis, the import of mobile phones witnessed an increase of 12.05 percent in September 2021, as compared to the imports of the same month of last year.

The mobile imports during September 2021 were recorded at the US $209.013 million against the imports of US $186.530 million in September 2020.

On a month-on-month basis, the imports of mobile phones also increased by 25.38 percent during September 2021, as compared to the imports of US $166..710 million during August 2021, according to the data.