UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Most Of Iran's Oil Output Can Be Restored Within A Month After Lifting Sanctions - NIOC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 56 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 06:51 PM

Most of Iran's Oil Output Can be Restored Within a Month After Lifting Sanctions - NIOC

Most of Iran's oil production can be restored within a month after lifting sanctions, with the full restoration of oil output possible within three months, Farrokh Alikhani, the deputy director of production at the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC), said in an interview with the Iranian Oil Ministry's official news agency Shana published on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2021) Most of Iran's oil production can be restored within a month after lifting sanctions, with the full restoration of oil output possible within three months, Farrokh Alikhani, the deputy director of production at the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC), said in an interview with the Iranian Oil Ministry's official news agency Shana published on Wednesday.

President Hassan Rouhani said during a televised cabinet meeting in May that Western leaders expressed readiness during nuclear talks in Vienna to lift main sanctions from Iran, including on the oil and petrochemical industry.

"Precise planning has been done to restore oil production to the pre-sanctions levels in one-week, one-month and three-month intervals, and if the sanctions are lifted, most of the country's oil production will be revived within a month," Alikhani said.

The official added that the company's approach had always been to be fully prepared to restore production in the shortest possible time whenever maximum oil production is demanded.

"Our plan is not limited to restoring previous production capacity, and in the second step, we plan to increase oil production capacity even further," he added.

Iran's oil industry suffered heavy losses in 2018 as then-US President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of a nuclear deal with Tehran and tightened economic sanctions on Iran.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Iran Nuclear Company Oil Trump Vienna Tehran United States May 2018 From Cabinet Industry

Recent Stories

Louvre Abu Dhabi’s Children’s Museum to reopen ..

32 minutes ago

ECOWAS 'reassured' Mali intends to restore civilia ..

31 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court adjourns hearing till June 23 ..

31 minutes ago

Effective measures by govt improving corona situat ..

31 minutes ago

Moscow, Ankara Laud Effort of Joint Center for Mon ..

32 minutes ago

'Meme' stocks gyrate as Wall Street opens little c ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.