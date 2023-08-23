Open Menu

NEPRA Okays Rs5.40 Per Unit Increase In Power Tariff

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 23, 2023 | 04:32 PM

NEPRA Okays Rs5.40 per unit increase in power tariff

The authority says that under the existing structure of electricity distribution companies, it is not feasible to provide relief to consumers.

LAHORE: ( The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Wednesday approved an increase of Rs5.40 per unit in the power tariff as part of its quarterly adjustment.

The authority said that under the existing structure of electricity distribution companies, it is not feasible to provide relief to consumers.

It's important to note that this newly approved tariff will not be enforced on lifeline and K-Electric consumers.

The decision follows NEPRA's review of a request made by distribution companies to raise the tariff by Rs5 per unit. This application was submitted for the fourth quarter adjustment of the fiscal year 2022-23. Among the distribution companies, FESCO had proposed an increase of Rs23.49 billion, GEPCO Rs16.13 billion, while HESCO and IESCO had each requested a raise of Rs9 billion.

LESCO's proposal aimed at passing on a burden of over Rs31 billion to consumers, while MEPCO sought an increase of Rs27 billion, PESCO Rs9 billion, QESCO Rs7 billion, SEPCO Rs5 billion, and TESCO requested a raise of Rs4 billion.

According to the NEPRA case office, the approved increase will be reflected in the bills for the months of September, October, and November. This means consumers will bear an additional burden of Rs5.40 per unit during this period.

Distribution companies (DISCOs) argued in their application that their revenue has been adversely impacted due to a decline in industrial demand. For instance, LESCO faced a significant shortage of three billion units of electricity attributed to climate change and industrial shutdowns. HESCO also experienced a rise in capacity charges due to industrial closures and reduced demand.

Presently, DISCOs are dealing with around 350,000 pending connections. These companies clarified that due to the decrease in demand and challenges in bill recovery, surcharges amounting to Rs7.91 had been implemented, as confirmed by the Central Power Purchasing Agency.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Shortage Electricity Nepra September October November Southern Electric Power Company Limited Billion Islamabad Electric Supply Company LESCO FESCO PESCO QESCO GEPCO MEPCO

Recent Stories

Emirates flies over 14 million passengers June-Aug ..

Emirates flies over 14 million passengers June-August

2 minutes ago
 Dubai Sports Council launches &#039;Summer Team Ga ..

Dubai Sports Council launches &#039;Summer Team Games Tournament&#039;

17 minutes ago
 Third Islamic Treasury Sukuk auction achieves exce ..

Third Islamic Treasury Sukuk auction achieves exceptional results

18 minutes ago
 COP28 affirms Arab role in tackling climate change ..

COP28 affirms Arab role in tackling climate change: Expert

1 hour ago
 Pakistan will not surrender radicalization, extrem ..

Pakistan will not surrender radicalization, extremism: Caretaker PM

1 hour ago
 UAE President issues law on Abu Dhabi&#039;s punit ..

UAE President issues law on Abu Dhabi&#039;s punitive, correctional establishmen ..

2 hours ago
Dubai Customs launches social initiative for labor ..

Dubai Customs launches social initiative for laborers

2 hours ago
 GCC revealed as top export and re-export market fo ..

GCC revealed as top export and re-export market for Dubai Chamber of Commerce me ..

2 hours ago
 Caretaker govt, IMF discuss strategy to mitigate c ..

Caretaker govt, IMF discuss strategy to mitigate circular debt in gas sector

2 hours ago
 Geostrategic collaboration Exploring the Pak-China ..

Geostrategic collaboration Exploring the Pak-China-Iran Nexus.Trilateral command ..

3 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah leads UAE delegation to So ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah leads UAE delegation to South Africa for 15th BRICS Summ ..

3 hours ago
 Sultan AlNeyadi participates in cardiovascular stu ..

Sultan AlNeyadi participates in cardiovascular study to examine cardiorespirator ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business