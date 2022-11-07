UrduPoint.com

NPO To Organize Webinar On 'Leadership For Productive Behavior'

Muhammad Irfan Published November 07, 2022 | 01:30 PM

NPO to organize webinar on 'Leadership for Productive Behavior'

ISLAMABAD, Nov 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :The National Productivity Organization (NPO) will conduct a webinar on "Leadership for Productive Behaviour" here on November 10 (Thursday).

The workshop will help the participants to build their leadership qualities, productive behaviour and enhanced customers services skills," according to an NPO document shared.

The workshop will also provide information related to organizational leadership, effective communication for impact, leadership styles effective performance, productive organizational behaviour and leader's decision-making and tasking.

The webinar has been designed for middle management, team leaders, supervisor, record management officers, executive secretaries to CEOs/ managing directors, personal assistants, private secretaries and administrative assistants.

