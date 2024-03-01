Open Menu

NPO To Organize Webinar On ‘Root Cause Analysis'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 01, 2024 | 02:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) The National Productivity Organization (NPO) is going to organize a webinar on “Root Cause Analysis” on March 06 (Wednesday).

RCA task is to identify potential causes, determine which cause or causes are root causes and address those root causes to ensure the effect (problem) does not happen again, said NPO document shared here on Friday.

The workshop will provide information about the root cause and its analysis, the principle of RCA, three basic causes of non-conformance, ISO requirements about RCA, and why RCA is important.

The learning outcomes include why RCA is important in solving problem, and five steps to RCA with corrective action.

The webinar is designed for everyone doing supervision at all levels, heads of departments, departmental managers, shift in charge, managers and executive of all functions.,

