NPO To Organize Webinar On ‘Root Cause Analysis'
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 01, 2024 | 02:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) The National Productivity Organization (NPO) is going to organize a webinar on “Root Cause Analysis” on March 06 (Wednesday).
RCA task is to identify potential causes, determine which cause or causes are root causes and address those root causes to ensure the effect (problem) does not happen again, said NPO document shared here on Friday.
The workshop will provide information about the root cause and its analysis, the principle of RCA, three basic causes of non-conformance, ISO requirements about RCA, and why RCA is important.
The learning outcomes include why RCA is important in solving problem, and five steps to RCA with corrective action.
The webinar is designed for everyone doing supervision at all levels, heads of departments, departmental managers, shift in charge, managers and executive of all functions.,
Recent Stories
ECP issues schedule for presidential election
IU not utilizing Naseem Shah properly in PSL 9: Misbah
Ali Amin Gandapur elected as CM KPK assembly
Pakistan will continue to provide moral, diplomatic support to Palestinian broth ..
Polling for election of NA Speaker underway
Islamabad DC Irfan Nawaz sentenced to six month jail over misconduct
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 March 2024
Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.13 per litre
IGP Sindh attends passing-out ceremony
DC directs preparedness for rain emergency amid weather forecast
AJK SC directs MDA to resume services with immediate effect
More Stories From Business
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim1 hour ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES4 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates4 hours ago
-
Tokyo shares open up after US tech rally5 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 March 20245 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 March 20246 hours ago
-
Petrol price increased by Rs 4.13 per liter15 hours ago
-
Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.13 per litre15 hours ago
-
FBR surpass eight months target of Rs 5,829 bln16 hours ago
-
Pakistan-Russia virtual trade conference held at Rawalpindi Chamber17 hours ago
-
Stocks climb after US inflation dips18 hours ago
-
FCCI congratulates CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz18 hours ago