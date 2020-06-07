UrduPoint.com
OGRA Decreases RLNG Price By US $ 1.48 Per Mmbtu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 07th June 2020 | 12:30 PM

OGRA decreases RLNG price by US $ 1.48 per mmbtu

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2020 ) :The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Sunday notified revised prices of Regasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) for the Sui Southern Gas Company and Sui Northern Gas Pipe Lines for the current month.

According to a notification issued by the authority, there is US $ 1.

48 per mmbtu (Million British Thermal Unit) decrease in the sale price of imported RLNG on the system of Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) for the month of June as compared to May.

The new price of the RLNG for SSGC system has been fixed at US $ 6.2716 per mmbtu, which was US $ 7.7521 during the last month.

Similarly, there is US $ 1.38 per mmbtu decline in the sale price of imported RLNG on the system of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) for the current month as compared to the corresponding month.

The new price of the RLNG for SNGPL system has been fixed at US $ 6.1284 per mmbtu, which was US $ 7.5105 in May.

