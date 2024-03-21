Pakistan, ADB Discuss Collaboration To Foster Economic Growth
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 21, 2024 | 07:09 PM
The Country Director of the Asian Development Bank (ADB), Young Ye, here Thursday called on Minister for Finance & Revenue, Muhammad Aurangzeb to discuss ongoing collaborations and future initiatives aimed at fostering economic development in Pakistan
They reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening their partnership, with a shared goal of promoting sustainable economic growth and development in the country, said a press statement issued by finance ministry.
Furthermore, the status of ongoing policy-based programs, including the Public Private Partnership (PPP) Program and the Climate and Disaster Resilience Enhancement Program (CDREP) were also discussed.
Young Ye, congratulated Minister for Finance and Revenue on staff level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and stated that the market has positively responded to the development.
During the meeting, Minister Aurangzeb expressed appreciation for the support provided by ADB over the years. He particularly highlighted ADB's assistance through Policy Based Lending (PBL) to mitigate the impacts of the pandemic and floods.
Acknowledging ADB's pivotal role in promoting climate-conscious programs across Asia and the Pacific, the Minister emphasized the alignment of ADB's climate operations with Pakistan's own climate goals and commitments.
The minister outlined government’s priority areas for achieving macro-economic stability and sustainability, including measures to enhance revenue, SOEs reforms, privatization, and public-private partnerships.
