Pakistan, Russia sign MoU on cooperation in sports, physical culture

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Pakistan and Russia on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding aimed at enhancing bilateral cooperation in the fields of sports and physical culture.

The MoU was signed between Pakistan's Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination and Sports Ministry of Russia, Pakistan's Embassy in Moscow said on its X account.

The document was signed by Pakistan’s Ambassador to Russia Muhammad Khalid Jamali and Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin.

Meanwhile, the newly appointed Ambassador of Egypt to Norway Dr Gamal Abdelrehim Mohamed Metwally paid a courtesy call on Pakistan's Ambassador in Norway Saadia Altaf Qazi in Oslo.

They discussed matters of mutual interest and continued cooperation between the two embassies, Pakistan's Embassy in Oslo said on its X account on Wednesday.