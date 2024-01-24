Open Menu

Pakistan, Russia Sign MoU On Cooperation In Sports, Physical Culture

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 24, 2024 | 09:27 PM

Pakistan, Russia sign MoU on cooperation in sports, physical culture

Pakistan and Russia on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding aimed at enhancing bilateral cooperation in the fields of sports and physical culture

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Pakistan and Russia on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding aimed at enhancing bilateral cooperation in the fields of sports and physical culture.

The MoU was signed between Pakistan's Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination and Sports Ministry of Russia, Pakistan's Embassy in Moscow said on its X account.

The document was signed by Pakistan’s Ambassador to Russia Muhammad Khalid Jamali and Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin.

Meanwhile, the newly appointed Ambassador of Egypt to Norway Dr Gamal Abdelrehim Mohamed Metwally paid a courtesy call on Pakistan's Ambassador in Norway Saadia Altaf Qazi in Oslo.

They discussed matters of mutual interest and continued cooperation between the two embassies, Pakistan's Embassy in Oslo said on its X account on Wednesday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Sports Moscow Russia Egypt Norway Oslo

Recent Stories

ICCI delegation visits NDU

ICCI delegation visits NDU

53 seconds ago
 IHC reserves verdict on PTI founder's plea against ..

IHC reserves verdict on PTI founder's plea against jail trail

55 seconds ago
 Director General of Sindh Food Authority Commends ..

Director General of Sindh Food Authority Commends Sunridge Foods for Fortificati ..

16 minutes ago
 ATC declares 7 PTI leaders as POs

ATC declares 7 PTI leaders as POs

56 seconds ago
 Realme C67 - Now Available in Pakistan as the Qual ..

Realme C67 - Now Available in Pakistan as the Quality

19 minutes ago
 Pakistani diplomat explores high-tech collaboratio ..

Pakistani diplomat explores high-tech collaboration in Yangtze River Delta

2 minutes ago
DC Skardu holds meeting for settlement of electric ..

DC Skardu holds meeting for settlement of electricity bills

58 seconds ago
 Two-day PAECO workshop begins at NA

Two-day PAECO workshop begins at NA

48 minutes ago
 Religious Ministry appeals for Namaz-e-Istisqa

Religious Ministry appeals for Namaz-e-Istisqa

53 minutes ago
 IHC orders for re-elections in PCATP

IHC orders for re-elections in PCATP

53 minutes ago
 Hajj panel discusses arrangements for 2024 Hajj se ..

Hajj panel discusses arrangements for 2024 Hajj season plan

53 minutes ago
 Shah Khawar takes over as PCB chairman

Shah Khawar takes over as PCB chairman

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Business